Documentary on Kerry Vincent to air Tuesday

"Kerry Vincent: Queen of Cakes," a documentary made during the 2018 Oklahoma State Sugar Arts Show that Vincent co-founded and ran for 25 years, will air 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, on KRSU channel 35, the public TV station of Rogers State University.

The documentary chronicled what turned out to be the final Oklahoma State Sugar Arts Show, a national competition that for many years was a main attraction during the Tulsa State Fair. At the conclusion of the competition, Vincent announced that she was shuttering the show.

Vincent, an Australian native who made her home in Tulsa for many years, died Jan. 2 at the age of 75.

In an interview with the Tulsa World after announcing the end of the OSSAS, Vincent said she made the decision to close the show about two years previously.

“I decided that the 25th anniversary show would be the year to end it,” she said. “I knew I wanted to go out on a high note, and I thought this would be the best time.

“I would regularly get calls from other fairs, wanting me to move the show elsewhere,” Vincent said. “But I wanted this show to be for Tulsa and for Oklahoma. I will always be an Australian, but Tulsa is my home. I love the city, I love the state, I love the people and wanted this show to be a star in Tulsa’s crown.”

