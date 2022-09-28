Devery Jacobs of 'Reservation Dogs' honored by Time

Cast member Devery Jacobs of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” earned one of 100 spots on Time magazine’s 2022 “Next" list.

Unveiled Wednesday, the list recognizes 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro wrote about Jacobs as a Time guest contributor and called “Reservation Dogs” a magnificent television series. He capped the entry with this: “She has an impressive résumé, but I can feel this is just the beginning. She already shines so bright, but we must prepare for what is to come: Devery Jacobs is here to stay.”

Time will host a second annual TIME100 Next event on Oct. 25 in New York City to celebrate individuals spotlighted on the list.

The final episode of the second season of “Reservation Dogs” was released Wednesday on FX on Hulu. The episode ended with “I Still Believe,” a song crafted by The Call, a music group in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Jacobs plays Elora Danan in the groundbreaking series, which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. She joined the writer's room for season two.

