Destiny fulfilled: Oklahoma college student accomplishes goal of being on 'Survivor'

“I have five sisters and three brothers and they are all the most supportive people in the world,” he said. “They have all had my back since we were all little rugrats.”

Robinson said winning the million dollar “Survivor” prize would mean the world to him because he could help his family, especially younger siblings.

“It could pay for college tuition. It could pay for cars,” he said. “I could just be a blessing and a help to them, which I love.”

Robinson is studying to be a pediatric nurse. He said one of his first jobs was working at a summer camp and it was a life-changing experience that made him realize he wants to spend the rest of his life working with kids. He volunteers at a children’s hospital.

When talking about why “Survivor” has long appealed to him, Robinson mentioned that the show allowed a person with “weird talents” to make use of them. Does he have weird talents?