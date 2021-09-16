Destiny fulfilled: Oklahoma college student accomplishes goal of being on 'Survivor'

J.D. Robinson will be on television in the role he was born to play: Himself on “Survivor.”
Robinson, a college student from Oklahoma, will be among competitors when season 41 of “Survivor” is christened with a two-hour premiere 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 on CBS.
Meagan Bryant, director of student engagement at Rose State College in Midwest City, responded to the news by saying she can’t wait.
“This is literally his dream,” Bryant posted on Facebook. “He would come in to the office and, in between tours as my student worker, sit and watch episode after episode. So excited to cheer him on this season while he chases his dream!”
True story, confirms Robinson.
“I absolutely love that woman,” he said “She is part of the leadership program at Rose State, which I used to be a part of. I worked in her office as a college campus tour guide. I would sit and watch ‘Survivor’ all the time just because it’s a show I love.”
And why not? Robinson and “Survivor” grew up together. The show was born one year before he was.
“My parents watched the show,” he said. “It was kind of like our family thing for a little bit, but I always continued to watch ‘Survivor.’”
Robinson name-dropped past participants he admired. They were influences on how he wanted to look and the person he wanted to be.
“‘Survivor’ was always there for me and it was always a part of who I was and I wanted to be a part of ‘Survivor’ as well,” he said.
Mission accomplished.
Robinson is an alum of Carl Albert High School, where he was a member of state championship track teams. He’s taking online classes through Oklahoma State University, but he applied to be on “Survivor” when he was a Rose State student. He said part of his audition tape was filmed on Rose State’s campus.
Really, Robinson has been auditioning for “Survivor” since forever. Asked if he ever pretended to compete on “Survivor” as a kid, he said, “Absolutely. I still have pictures and videos on my phone of my family going to the lake and doing family ‘Survivor’ because we just love the show that much. I used to wear fabric book covers on my head and pretend they were ‘Survivor’ buffs.”
Robinson indicated that he won a couple of times while playing family “Survivor” and lost a good amount of times.
“It’s harder than you think to look at your baby brother and just vote them off,” he said.
Robinson said a lot of people are excited that he is on the real thing, but the people who are most excited for him are his siblings.
“I have five sisters and three brothers and they are all the most supportive people in the world,” he said. “They have all had my back since we were all little rugrats.”
Robinson said winning the million dollar “Survivor” prize would mean the world to him because he could help his family, especially younger siblings.
“It could pay for college tuition. It could pay for cars,” he said. “I could just be a blessing and a help to them, which I love.”
Robinson is studying to be a pediatric nurse. He said one of his first jobs was working at a summer camp and it was a life-changing experience that made him realize he wants to spend the rest of his life working with kids. He volunteers at a children’s hospital.
When talking about why “Survivor” has long appealed to him, Robinson mentioned that the show allowed a person with “weird talents” to make use of them. Does he have weird talents?
“I feel like I’m a pretty sociable person,” he said. “I’m also athletic. I love to talk to people. I love working with people. I feel like ‘Survivor’ is a mix of being smart and it’s a mix of being social and it’s a mix of being athletic and if you can bring a little bit of all three to the table, I think you can do well in the game. I feel like I’m somebody who can do all three of those things.”