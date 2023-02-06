Fans of the series “Yellowstone” should brace for their TV world to get rocked.
In an exclusive Deadline story, the media outlet reported that “Yellowstone” could end in its current form. And that’s a wrap? Not quite. An incarnation of the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series — minus Kevin Costner — would follow with Matthew McConaughey in a starring role alongside other “Yellowstone” cast members.
A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline there is “no news to report.” To read the Deadline story and the statement, go here.