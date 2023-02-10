The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” is getting a new showrunner, according to a Deadline exclusive.
Deadine reported that season one showrunner Terence Winter is stepping away from the position, but will remain an executive producer.
Citing unnamed sources, Deadline said Winter is leaving due to creative differences.
To read the Deadline story, go here.
Sylvester Stallone stars as former New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the Paramount+ series. "Tulsa King" has been renewed for season two.
Jimmie Tramel and James Watts talk all things Super Bowl, from Tulsa's entrant in the Puppy Bowl; to the Oklahoma-related story on why halftime shows are so big now.
Photos: 'Tulsa King' production brings Sylvester Stallone to Center of the Universe
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has makeup applied on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exhales cigar smoke while on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film Sylvester Stallone on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Spectators watch from a parking garage as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone on the set as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A spectator watches from the roof of a Tulsa Arts District building as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has makeup applied on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exits the Jazz Depot to make his way to the set to film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Spectators watch from a parking garage as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exits the Jazz Depot to make his way to Center of the Universe to film a scene for the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.”
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A spectator watches from the roof of a Tulsa Arts District building as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has his hair done on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone filmed scenes for the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King” at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A crew member paints a taxi in preparation for the filming of a “Tulsa King” scene outside a baggage claim area at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A works on set as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Extras film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has his hair brushed on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A crewmember paints a taxi on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and an actress film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
An actress sprays Sylvester Stallone with a bottle marked "Holy Water" as they film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and an actress film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
An actress holds a spray bottle marked "Holy Water" as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!