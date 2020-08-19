“American Idol” is using custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” a first live virtual nationwide search for the show’s next superstar. Oklahomans will get an opportunity to audition Wednesday, Aug. 26.
“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to a news advisory that also issued an open call for Zoom auditions for “American Idol in Oklahoma”
The news advistory said “American Idol” hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour arrives in their home state.
Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
ABC announced that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as “American Idol” judges and Ryan Seacrest will return as host.