2018 Winter TCA - Disney/ABC

Katy Perry, left, and Lionel Richie, shown during a 2018 press event for "American Idol," will return as judges alongside Luke Bryan. Oklahomans can audition for the upcoming season by way of Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

 Richard Shotwell

“American Idol” is using custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” a first live virtual nationwide search for the show’s next superstar. Oklahomans will get an opportunity to audition Wednesday, Aug. 26.

“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to a news advisory that also issued an open call for Zoom auditions for “American Idol in Oklahoma”

The news advistory said “American Idol” hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour arrives in their home state.

Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

ABC announced that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as “American Idol” judges and Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Rodeo Spritz

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Watch Now: Related Video

GRAPHIC: Man falls, bleeds after shove from Buffalo police officer