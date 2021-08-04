Date set for Oklahoma 'American Idol' virtual auditions

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan will return for season 20 of "American Idol." ABC/Eric McCandless
ABC/Eric McCandless
“American Idol,” which is conducting Idol Across America virtual auditions via Zoom, announced that Oklahoma’s turn for open call auditions will arrive Wednesday, Aug. 11.
"American Idol" hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.
For the second year in a row, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar features auditions days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C..
Visit
americanidol.com/auditions for more information on Idol Across America and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
"American Idol" will launch a 20th season, and a fifth on ABC, when it returns in the spring of 2022.
Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’
Photos: See new images of actors in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Pawhuska
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
An actor has makeup applied on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
An extra walks off set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk past the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A cutout of Leonardo DiCaprio sits in the window of the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk through downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk through downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
An extra crosses the street in costume during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Digital Editor's Offer: $1 for six months
Get six months for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute:
Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!