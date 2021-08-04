 Skip to main content
Date set for Oklahoma 'American Idol' virtual auditions
Date set for Oklahoma 'American Idol' virtual auditions

  Updated
American Idol

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan will return for season 20 of "American Idol." ABC/Eric McCandless

 ABC/Eric McCandless

“American Idol,” which is conducting Idol Across America virtual auditions via Zoom, announced that Oklahoma’s turn for open call auditions will arrive Wednesday, Aug. 11.

"American Idol" hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

For the second year in a row, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar features auditions days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C..

Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on Idol Across America and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

"American Idol" will launch a 20th season, and a fifth on ABC, when it returns in the spring of 2022.

