Date announced for Oklahoma 'American Idol' virtual auditions

Oklahomans can take part in “Idol Across America” virtual auditions for “American Idol” Wednesday, Aug. 10, via Zoom.

“American Idol” hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at competing to become the next champ.

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

