 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Date announced for Oklahoma 'American Idol' virtual auditions

  • Updated
  • 0
American Idol

Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are ready for a new crop of "American Idol" hopefuls. 

 Courtesy, ABC/Christopher Willard

Oklahomans can take part in “Idol Across America” virtual auditions for “American Idol” Wednesday, Aug. 10, via Zoom.

“American Idol” hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at competing to become the next champ.

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Reservation Dogs season two to new Blake Shelton book

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert