Dana Delany added to 'Tulsa King' cast

Dana Delany

Actress Dana Delany, photographed upon arrival at a past awards event in New York, has joined the cast of "Tulsa King." AP Photo/Peter Kramer

 Jimmie Tramel

Two-time Emmy-winning actress Dana Delany has joined series lead Sylvester Stallone in the cast of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King.”

The series will premiere with two episodes Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, after spending 25 years in prison, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve.

Delany won two Emmys and four nominations in the category of best dramatic actress for her work as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy on “China Beach.” She also received an Emmy nomination for a guest-starring role on the CBS drama “Family Law.”

“Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

