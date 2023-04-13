Answer: Baseball players, astronauts and (most of all) cowboys.
Question: Who were David M. Rubenstein’s heroes when he was growing up in the 1950s?
Like many children of his generation, Rubenstein grew up watching westerns and wanting to be a cowboy: “Watching Roy Rogers battle outlaws and fight for justice instilled in me essential American values like independence and self-reliance — and Roy was just one of many.”
Those words are spoken by Rubenstein in the early moments of a cowboy-centric episode of a PBS documentary series devoted to analyzing some of America’s symbols. The fourth episode, “The American Cowboy,” will take viewers on a trip to a couple of Oklahoma locations.
“Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” will premiere April 26 on PBS stations nationwide in addition to PBS.org and the PBS app. Cowboys take center stage in the fourth episode, scheduled to debut May 17.
In the series, Rubenstein explores American history through a thorough examination of iconic national symbols.
The eight symbols spotlighted in the series:
Fenway Park.
The Hollywood sign.
The Gadsden flag.
The American cowboy.
The Statue of Liberty.
The American bald eagle.
Stone Mountain.
Golden Gate Bridge.
“I’ve long been struck by the strength of American symbols while saddened by how little we know about them,” Rubenstein, the series’ host and executive producer, said in a news release when the series was announced. “Our goal with this series was to explore the history and meaning of these iconic symbols and to better understand the bigger issues and societal currents they reveal.”
In the introductory scene of the cowboy episode, Rubenstein says that, around the world, few images are as iconic and evocative as a cowboy on the range. Soon after, viewers see a poster of James Cagney from the 1939 film “The Oklahoma Kid” and a photo of Oklahoma-born “Maverick” actor James Garner.
But what about “real” cowboys?
Who were they and what should people know about them?
Rubenstein’s quest for answers led him to Oklahoma City. While there, he was measured for a cowboy hat at Shorty’s Caboy Hattery by Lavonna “Shorty” Koger.
Rubenstein also visited the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for a dive into cowboy history with Michael Grauer, McCasland chair of cowboy culture and curator of cowboy collections and western art.
“I do quite few interviews from all different types of productions and interviewers from around the world,” Grauer said. “This was one of the more interesting interviews as there were so many more people involved and all very professional and extremely committed.”
You may know the names of dozens of cowboy characters from TV and movies. But, in the cowboy episode of the documentary series, Grauer said this: “The real cowboys, in most cases, we will never know their names.”
Asked this week to elaborate, Grauer said, “Books and histories have been written, documentaries filmed and (there have been) dramatic retellings on the silver screen of the more famous or infamous cattlemen and a few cowboys. But, for the most part, the real cowboys who did the jobs of the work most people couldn’t or wouldn’t do to feed and build America are buried in unmarked, narrow graves or literally just rode off into their own sunsets. They didn’t do it for the notoriety or the fame. They cowboy-ed because they loved it or it was a great adventure. Some didn’t ever want to do anything else.”
The message Grauer most wanted to share when it comes to “real” cowboys and their history is this: Cowboys (and farmers) built America.
“All the Americas,” he said. “They weren’t gunfighters or gunmen. They weren’t lawmen or outlaws. They were — and are — doing an incredibly dangerous, dirty, low-paying, sometimes boring job of work. And the real cowboys are the most misunderstood culture in the world. Yet, they remain the most recognizable and admired symbol in the world. I’d just like for people to respect them and be grateful to them without all the mythology. As Red Steagall says, ‘You can’t see a real cowboy from the blacktop.’”
In addition to Oklahoma City, the episode was shot on location in Cody, Wyoming (at the Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Cheyenne Frontier Days) and in Fort Worth (at the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, the Fort Worth Stock and Rodeo Show and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame). Included in the episode are interviews with female bronc rider Lake Iolani Stevens, rancher and rodeo rider Derrick Begay, Cleo and Wendell Hearn of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, historian Scott Ellsworth and Jeremy Johntson of the Buffalo Bill Center for the West.
The series delves into how America’s iconic symbols were created and how the perception of those symbols formed and changed. A news release about the series said manifestations of our cultural history are sometimes highly contested as different groups invest them with distinct meanings. The symbols that endure speak to what a society values and how people see themselves ─ and they help us to contextualize a nation’s shared past in the present moment.
Rubenstein is described in the news release as co-founder of The Carlyle Group, a patriotic philanthropist and a lifelong student of history. Among interview subjects from the entertainment world who appear in other episodes are Sylvester Stallone, former Boston Red Sox player David “Big Papi” Ortiz and Melissa Rivers.