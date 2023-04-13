Iconic America

The series “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” premieres April 26.

These symbols will be explored in the series’ eight episodes:

“Fenway Park”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Baseball is a favorite American pastime and obsession, and no ballpark is more iconic than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. This episode tells the story of a city’s loyalty to its team and love for its ballpark through thick and thin.

“The Hollywood Sign”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3

The Hollywood Sign episode examines the history of the Los Angeles landmark, which was erected in 1923 originally as a real estate advertisement, and went on to become an international symbol of fame, fortune, and the American dream.

“Gadsden Flag”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 10

In this episode, viewers will discover how the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, once a potent symbol of independence, has been co-opted by a variety of Americans over its long history.

“The American Cowboy”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

The cowboy is the quintessential American — fiercely independent, brave and laconic. The episode examines the myths and realities of this archetype, which remains as powerful as ever in the 21st century.

“Statue of Liberty”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12

This episode surveys the evolving meaning the Statue of Liberty has for a “nation of immigrants” and how it embodies our values and our conflicts, from abolition and women’s suffrage to the treatment of refugees.

“American Bald Eagle”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

In this episode, discover how the American Bald Eagle soared to its vaunted perch in American iconography, a symbol not only of patriotism but also of environmental activism and Native American traditions.

“Stone Mountain”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26

This episode considers the fate of the Monument at Stone Mountain in Georgia, revealing a nation wrestling with its past as Confederate statues are being removed across the country.

“The Golden Gate Bridge”

Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2

The Golden Gate Bridge is an engineering marvel that symbolizes America’s can-do spirit. This episode explores if America can continue to execute bold and ambitious infrastructure projects in the 21st century.