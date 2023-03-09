Micheal B. — that’s his artist name; well get to his real name later — tried out for reality shows like “The Voice” and “American Idol” in the past and didn’t make the cut. He decided to give it one more shot.

“I did it so many times that I told myself this was going to be the last time and, if nothing happened, I was going to hang my hat and try to pivot and find a new career,” he said.

“When I got the official call of ‘yeah, you’re going dude,’ it felt like a dream come true.”

The summons came from NBC’s “The Voice” and Michael B. made good on his green light by getting another. He performed The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” during a blind audition and was claimed by coach Niall Horan.

Call it a born-in-Tulsa triumph.

Michael B. lives in L.A., but he was born at Hillcrest Hospital and went to school in Jenks, where he was in show choir.

You’ve probably heard his mother’s voice on the radio. Janine Burns Williams delivered the news on KMOD as part of a morning show team alongside Brent Douglas and Phil Stone, who collaborated to create fictional comedy legend Roy D. Mercer. She also worked at KJRH channel 2.

Michael B. finished high school in 2012, but it wasn’t at Jenks. His father worked for Southwest Airlines, so the family relocated to California.

“I quickly moved myself out to California to pursue anything and everything that came my way,” Michael B. said.

Among the anything and everything was “December ‘63,” a touring tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Michael B. lived out of a suitcase, toured the world and cut his teeth on interacting with crowds and figuring out the entertainment side of this thing — singing — he loved to do.

“It was really cool. Of course that whole industry died in 2020,” he said, making reference to COVID.

His welcome back to the stage moment came in front of a national television audience and “The Voice” coaches Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and Horan.

“I don’t think I have ever been that nervous in my life,” Michael B. said.

Fortunately, Horan staked his claim to Michael B. only 22 seconds into the performance.

“I just needed one chair to turn and the stress was gone,” Michael B. said. “There’s even a moment where I smile and Niall turns around and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ It made me relax a little bit. It became more fun at that point and less nervous, but it was such a relief.”

Said Horan when coaches discussed the performance: “We are going to do magic things together.”

“I am so grateful Niall took a chance on me, really, because I have been at this quite a few years now,” Michael B. said. “I am honored to be on his team. I am so excited for my journey on the show.”

From a big picture standpoint, the journey began in Jenks, where, at age 15, Michael B. began producing his own music on a laptop in his bedroom.

“I would sit in my room and record and make little beats and tracks and try to write a song to it,” Michael B. said. “That’s honestly how it all (started). I didn’t really go to school for music production. I say I went to YouTube University. Anytime I needed to learn something new on software, I would just look it up and that’s honestly how I learned a lot of how to produce my own music.”

Michael B. said he is grateful to have figured out what he wanted to do at a young age. The dream is to write songs and produce music for himself and others. Releasing an album is part of the dream.

Michael B.’s last name is Williams, but Michael Williams is such a common name (“I’m just below John Doe and John Smith”) that he embraced a stage name. He said a different Michael Williams was a competitor on “The Voice” during a past season.

About those past attempts to be on shows like “The Voice,” Michael B. said he was “so young and I really didn’t know who I was. I feel like that’s a crucial part of being successful on this show is you’ve got to have something to say. I was still searching for that.”

Now he can say this: “I never thought this would happen for me, to be honest, and, when I see it come to fruition, it is so exciting.”