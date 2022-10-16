Coming to Retromania in Tulsa: Actors from 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Actress Denise Crosby, who portrayed Lt. Tasha Yar in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” has been announced as a guest for a Retromania Show scheduled Nov. 19-20 in Tulsa. The show will take place inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Also announced as a guest is Kenn Scott, who played Raphael in the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" films of the 1990s.

Retromania shows have been staged in other cities, and this is the first Retromania event in Tulsa. Visitors can check out a vendor room with comic books, video games, VHS, records, apparel, original art and “all the toys you loved as a kid,” according to promotional material.

For information, go to heritageeventcompany.com and click on the Tulsa Retromania Show. Information also can be found on the Retromania Show Facebook page.

In addition to playing Yar, Crosby also appeared in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as her character’s daughter, Sela, a half-Romulan commander. Crosby’s extensive list of credits includes the TV series “Key West,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Southland,” “Ray Donovan” and “The Walking Dead.”