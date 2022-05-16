 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian, 'Reservation Dogs' actor Bill Burr to perform at BOK Center

Bill Burr

Bill Burr, photographed during a past appearance on Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs," is bringing a tour stop to BOK Center. 

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr, who guest-starred in a season one episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” will begin the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) Tour with a Sept. 8 performance at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 20 at bokcenter.com.

Burr played Coach Bobson in the next-to-last-episode of the inaugural season of “Reservation Dogs.” Prior to the Tulsa show, he will become the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park in Boston. The first leg of his tour was launched in April.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Concerts, flower care and Bob Dylan Center

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

