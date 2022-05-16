Comedian, 'Reservation Dogs' actor Bill Burr performing at BOK Center

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr, who guest-starred in a season one episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” will begin the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) Tour with a Sept. 8 performance at BOK Center.

Burr played Coach Bobson in the next-to-last-episode of the inaugural season of “Reservation Dogs.” Prior to the Tulsa show, he will become the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park in Boston. The first leg of his tour was launched in April.