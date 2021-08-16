 Skip to main content
Circle Cinema begins free screenings of 'Reservation Dogs'
Circle Cinema begins free screenings of 'Reservation Dogs'

Reservation Dogs (copy) (copy)

After hosting an Aug. 2 premiere for "Reservation Dogs," Circle Cinema announced that it will offer free screenings of episodes at 7:30 p.m. every Monday during the remainder of the show's first season.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

Circle Cinema announced that it will offer free weekly screenings of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs.”

The screenings will begin with episode three at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 and screenings will continue at 7:30 p.m. every Monday through the end of season one. As a bonus for viewers at Circle Cinema, each screening will include a special introduction.

A groundbreaking series by Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and co-creator Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” debuted Aug. 9 on FX on Hulu. The comedy series that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teen characters in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Every writer, director and series regular is Indigenous and season one was shot in Okmulgee.

Each episode has a running time of 30 minutes. All screenings of the show will be free and open to the public with first-come, first-served socially distanced seating. In accordance with CDC guidelines, Circle Cinema requires all guests wear masks.

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

