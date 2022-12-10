Catching up with 'Tulsa King' at midway point of debut season

The “Tulsa King” found a shot queen.

The royal relationship? It’s complicated.

“This is a doozy, a real conundrum,” Andrea Savage said in an interview prior to the start of the Paramount+ series.

Savage, the female lead, plays Sylvester Stallone’s romantic interest in “Tulsa King.”

Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who served 25 years behind bars and never ratted out his bosses.

After being freed, Manfredi is told that he is being dispatched to unfamiliar turf — Tulsa — to start anew.

In the pilot episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series, Manfredi is at a honky tonk food joint, the Bred 2 Buck Saloon, when he meets Savage’s character, Stacy Beale.

Stacy is partying with a pack of gal pals, all wearing pageant sashes. Stacy’s sash says “shot queen.” A conversation with Manfredi puts them on a path to becoming better acquainted.

“My character is looking for intimacy and connection with anybody,” Savage said. “She is going through a divorce. She has no family. She has no children. She doesn’t have a lot of friends. She is a New Yorker who has also been put in Oklahoma, and she has been assessing her life and realizing she is very alone.”

A reveal at the end of the debut episode lets Stacy know that, if the relationship with Dwight continues, it’s got conflict written all over it.

Where are Dwight and Stacy headed? You’re halfway there.

The midpoint of season one has arrived. The fifth episode of “Tulsa King” becomes available Sunday, Dec. 11.

Created by Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” fame, “Tulsa King” has already been granted a second season. Let’s get you caught up on this season.

Episode One: Go West, Old Man

Dwight expects compensation for keeping his trap shut during all those years in prison. He is surprised when told that his reward is a ticket to a place he has never been.

Dwight can be intelligent, witty and sympathetic, but viewers learn about his violent temper in the you’re-going-to-Tulsa meeting. A thrown punch will have ramifications.

“Tulsa King” was filmed primarily in Oklahoma City with additional scenes shot in Tulsa. Dwight is shown arriving at Tulsa International Airport and, outside, he meets Tyson, a cab driver (Jay Will) who becomes his first Tulsa ally.

Dwight immediately claims a piece of the action from a marijuana dispensary. A violent encounter with a dispensary employee is followed by another with a used car salesman.

Dwight upgrades from a motor lodge to the Mayo Hotel during the course of the pilot. Before the episode is complete, Dwight is spotted at a mall by someone from his past. Hmmm.

Episode Two: Center of the Universe

The world changed while Dwight was in prison.

He’s thrust into a universe where you can take pictures with a phone and use apps to get things accomplished. Also: Cash isn’t necessarily king. You need plastic to get things done.

With Tyson’s help, Dwight sets out to get a debit card and get an Oklahoma driver’s license.

Dwight, Tyson and dispensary owner Bodhi (Martin Starr) go on a road trip in hopes of striking a sweeter deal with the dispensary’s supplier. Dwight compares himself to Rip Van Winkle during the return trip.

Dwight chances upon Center of the Universe, an acoustic anomaly in downtown Tulsa, early in the episode. The episode concludes with him returning to Center of the Universe to unload some personal baggage.

“When I first started doing my work on the pilot, I went to Tulsa for three days on my own and checked into the Mayo, just like Dwight, and I just started walking around,” showrunner Terence Winter said.

“Much like in the show, I stumbled onto (the Center of the Universe), and I saw people were looking at it and I asked somebody what it was. ... I was like, ‘Oh, this is really cool, and I can do something with this. I can make something out of this.’ I think it turned out really well, and it’s a very poignant moment for Sly’s character.”

Episode Three: Caprice

The episode begins with an ATF standoff at a rural residence. Go ahead and assume this will tie into something later in the series.

Dwight shows up at Triangle Coffee. Seated outside, he spots a riderless horse on a downtown Tulsa street. A coffee shop employee suggests this particular horse makes a habit of visiting downtown Tulsa. (Those of us who have spent lots of time in downtown Tulsa might wonder if the horse has ever gotten a parking ticket.)

Dwight took his written exam for a driver’s license in the previous episode. He takes the physical driving test in this episode and, rather than spoil it for you, let’s just call it the most action-packed sequence of the series so far.

Dwight of course knows there is danger in his line of work. A gangster with a heart, Dwight gives Tyson an opportunity to break free from their partnership before harm comes to Tyson or his family.

“Tyson just serves as the medium that tells the story about the fork in the road, about choosing the decision of whether you want to honor your dreams or your parents’ dreams,” Will said. “Where do you want to go — and at what cost? I think we all can relate to that, stepping into yourself.”

Episode Four: Visitation Place

Armand Truisi (Max Casella) is the person who recognized Dwight at the mall in the pilot episode.

Unfortunately for Armand, he does something in episode three to attract Dwight’s attention, which is not necessarily a good thing.

“For the first time on a show, I got to play somebody with different levels of experience with a wife and a kids and marital strife, a guy who has been basically living a shadow life for 19 years, just hiding out like a cockroach and living this really pathetic, meaningless existence,” Casella said.

“He’s always afraid, looking over his shoulder, that his past is going to catch up to him and then, finally, it does when he spots Dwight at the mall. His house of cards completely collapses at that point.”

Honky town owner Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund) helps Dwight execute a scheme for an easy-money income stream at a music festival.

“They had me hook, line and sinker when Terence Winter and David Glasser called me and asked me to be a part of this,” Hedlund said. “They said (Mitch) is an ex-bullrider, ex-convict, bar owner. He has a father that is a veteran who has had sort of a colorful past himself. ... That made me really intrigued that Mitch had a lot going on that we could play with in the future.”

When a biker gang forcefully objects to the money-making endeavor at the music festival, Dwight assembles his own version of the Avengers to set things right.

Will a newcomer in this episode affect the dynamic between Dwight and the shot queen? Let’s wrap up this up with more from the shot queen.

Savage, an actor and comedian, said “Tulsa King” is such a different thing than what she usually does in comedic projects.

“Just being in this drama world and meeting all these new people that I have never worked with before and stretching and learning and doing all these things I haven’t done (is great),” Savage said. “When you are in your 40s, you often don’t get that opportunity to really do new stuff, and that has been so incredibly exciting.”

