Casting call issued for 'Reservation Dogs'

An urgent casting call for local roles was sent out for season two of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs.” Casting will occur this week.

Among roles:

--Mato. Indigenous male, 18 to 30 years old, for role of DJ spinning at a club.

--Young Teenie. Indigenous female, 10 to 12 years old. Bold, brash, sassy and foul-mouthed, works on dance routine.

--Young Cookie. Indigenous female, 10 to 12 years old. Sweet and more supportive, works on dance routine.

To submit to the project, adhere to the following instructions:

--Email a photo and any acting experience to the casting office. Acting experience is not required.

--Include all contact information including name, phone number, email address and city/state of residence.

--Include age and date of birth for anyone under 18.

--Include COVID-19 vaccination status of either Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (1 shot, 2 shots, 2 shots and a booster or non-vaccinated).

--Make the subject heading of your email RD - (Name of Role). Example: RD - Mato.

--Send all pictures and info in one email. Do not send multiple emails for the same role.

--Send the email to submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com.

-If you are selected to audition for the project, you will be sent information on self-taping by email. Check emails regularly and allow the submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com email address in your address book.

