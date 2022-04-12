 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casting call issued for 'Reservation Dogs'

Reservation Dogs

Tulsa's Sterlin Harjo, a co-creator of "Reservation Dogs," talked with media during an Aug. 2, 2021, premiere of the FX series at Circle Cinema.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

An urgent casting call for local roles was sent out for season two of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs.” Casting will occur this week.

Among roles:

--Mato. Indigenous male, 18 to 30 years old, for role of DJ spinning at a club.

--Young Teenie. Indigenous female, 10 to 12 years old. Bold, brash, sassy and foul-mouthed, works on dance routine.

--Young Cookie. Indigenous female, 10 to 12 years old. Sweet and more supportive, works on dance routine.

To submit to the project, adhere to the following instructions:

--Email a photo and any acting experience to the casting office. Acting experience is not required.

--Include all contact information including name, phone number, email address and city/state of residence.

--Include age and date of birth for anyone under 18.

--Include COVID-19 vaccination status of either Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (1 shot, 2 shots, 2 shots and a booster or non-vaccinated).

--Make the subject heading of your email RD - (Name of Role). Example: RD - Mato.

--Send all pictures and info in one email. Do not send multiple emails for the same role.

--Send the email to submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com.

-If you are selected to audition for the project, you will be sent information on self-taping by email. Check emails regularly and allow the submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com email address in your address book.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

