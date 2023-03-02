Tanner Charles is a Battle Creek Church worship leader who sings at the church’s main campus in Broken Arrow.

“I have been doing that for a couple of years,” he said. “That’s really the only place I have ever sang on a stage before.”

The next stage will have a national television audience for a “crowd.”

The 21-year-old Broken Arrow resident will debut on “American Idol” when he auditions in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in an episode scheduled to air 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 on ABC. The audition was taped in Nashville.

“I walked in there and the whole day I was so nervous,” Charles said. “I’m a big over-thinker, so I was just thinking of all the things that could go wrong in there. My voice was dry. I was very nervous going into it and then, just walking in there and seeing the three celebrity judges, it’s like they are people you’ve only ever seen on TV or social media your whole life and then they are right in front of you and you have to sing for them and you are trying to sing your very best for them. It’s definitely very nerve-wracking.”

He said his nervousness may have shown a little bit. “But it went well and I’m excited to watch it with America and everybody on Sunday.”

An alum of Mingo Valley Christian School, Charles studied one year at Tulsa Community College and one year at Oral Roberts University before taking off what would have been his junior year to go on the “American Idol” adventure. The show found him instead of the other way around. He posts videos of himself singing on Instagram (@tannercharlesofficial). Pleasant surprise: One of Idol’s casting producers saw the videos and asked him to audition.

“I got to skip a lot of the normal rounds you would go through if you were just doing the virtual audition, so I got to go straight to the last round and sing for for the executive producers over Zoom,” he said. “And then I got a ‘yes’ from them and I got a chance to go sing for the actual celebrity judges in Nashville.”

Charles started with a cover song and, when judges asked to hear more, he told them he was a songwriter and performed one of his creations.

“I love writing songs,” adding that he wants to start getting his original songs “out there.” Why not pop one out there to get feedback from “Idol” judges.

“It’s always risky doing an original song because it’s a song they have never heard before, and so you kind of got to sell it and make them really believe what you’re singing,” he said.

What’s the dream?

“I love singing, but I also have a really big heart for writing songs and connecting with people through my words and my songs,” Charles said. “So I think the dream for me, if I could do anything, would be to have a career writing songs and performing those and being able to connect with people through those.”

Charles turned 21 about a month ago and sang at the church on the night of his birthday. On other nights, he might have parked your vehicle. He earns cash by doing valet work for Exquisite Valet, which he said is owned by someone from Battle Creek Church.

Best valet tip? “It’s usually me and one other person and we split our tips 50-50,” Charles said. “The best tip I’ve gotten from one one person or one customer was they tipped us $300, which was pretty crazy. From one guy we got about $150 each, plus all the tips we got from everybody else that night, but that was definitely a really good night.”

Maybe Sunday will be another good night.