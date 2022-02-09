 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams returning to Outsiders House for shows in May
  Updated
Barry Williams (copy)

Actor Barry Williams listens to Outsiders House Museum director Danny O’Connor during a tour of the museum in April of 2021. Williams is returning to the Outsiders House for musical performances.

 Jimmie Tramel, Tulsa World

Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in the classic TV sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” is coming to Tulsa for performances with his band at the Outsiders House Museum.

Show dates for Barry Williams & the Traveliers are May 7 and May 8. Gates open at 2 p.m. for 3 p.m. performances. Tickets for the all-ages shows are $30 general admission and $55 VIP. For tickets, go to a link on the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page.

Williams joined the list of celebrity visitors to the Outsiders House Museum when he toured the museum in April.

In August, during an appearance at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, Williams confirmed that he would be interested in performing at the museum.

“I’m interested in seeing the Outsiders House become a success, period,” Williams said.

“I think Danny Boy (O’Connor) is doing a great job with it. He’s getting a lot of cred and a lot of attention and it’s well-deserved. The museum is absolutely fantastic and I love the yard next to it. I would love to bring my trio, Barry Williams and the Traveliers, and do kind of an ‘afternoon with’ or ‘evening with’ type event and have a good time and make some music and spend the day.”

Added Williams: “The kind of thing I envision is stay groovy and stay gold.”

Williams lives in Branson, where he wrote and produced a musical variety show. He is married to a former Tulsan.

The Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., is home that was used as a filming site for “The Outsiders,” a shot-in-Tulsa film based on a novel by S.E. Hinton. The museum is dedicated to the book and the film, which helped launch the careers of C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez and Matt Dillon.

Events for the week of Feb. 9-20 compiled by Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

