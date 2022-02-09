'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams returning to Outsiders House for shows in May

Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in the classic TV sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” is coming to Tulsa for performances with his band at the Outsiders House Museum.

Show dates for Barry Williams & the Traveliers are May 7 and May 8. Gates open at 2 p.m. for 3 p.m. performances. Tickets for the all-ages shows are $30 general admission and $55 VIP. For tickets, go to a link on the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page.

Williams joined the list of celebrity visitors to the Outsiders House Museum when he toured the museum in April.

In August, during an appearance at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, Williams confirmed that he would be interested in performing at the museum.

“I’m interested in seeing the Outsiders House become a success, period,” Williams said.

“I think Danny Boy (O’Connor) is doing a great job with it. He’s getting a lot of cred and a lot of attention and it’s well-deserved. The museum is absolutely fantastic and I love the yard next to it. I would love to bring my trio, Barry Williams and the Traveliers, and do kind of an ‘afternoon with’ or ‘evening with’ type event and have a good time and make some music and spend the day.”