Bradshaw Bunch: Terry Bradshaw launches reality show, shares his Oklahoma story

Said Bradshaw about Rachel: “Great songwriter. Great singer. She took five years off of singing and songwriting after her husband (Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas) was killed and has just started back. She is very much driven on her career again. I have to kind of put a bit in her mouth. Being in the entertainment business, I understand how it can eat you up and how it can give you false hope. ... I think she is starting to realize (more about the business). Like I told her with this show. We’ve got 20 shows to shoot and then, after that, we’ll go about our business or we’ll continue on. We’ll just wait and see.“

In addition to football accolades, Bradshaw is an award-winning broadcaster and he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. How is he as a dad?

“I’m a good dad,” he said. “I spoil my kids rotten. I just can’t help it. They work me, man. They work me big-time. When they are hurting, I am hurting. When they are excited about something, I’m excited, but I caution them. I try to bring them back down and keep them level. I’m a big encourager. And I’ve got a big set of ears. I listen. I try to help them. I get mad at ‘em and sometimes when I get mad I just blow up at ‘em and they don’t like that. When they know they have disappointed me, it hurts them.”