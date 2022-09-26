 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Bradshaw Bunch' ranch in Thackerville for sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Bradshaw Bunch (copy)

Four-time Super Bowl champ Terry Bradshaw is joined by his wife, Tammy, and three daughters (Rachel, Lacey, Erin) in the E! reality series “The Bradshaw Bunch.” The Bradshaws are selling a Thackerville ranch home where two seasons of the show have been filmed.

 Courtesy, E!

Terry Bradshaw’s Thackerville ranch and home, site of the television series “The Bradshaw Bunch,” can be yours for a price. The property has been listed on the open market with the Icon Global Group after a buyer failed to close a prior transaction.

“Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “However, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family and other interests.”

The Bradshaws have relocated to a new home on a smaller farm in Texas, where they will continue the Bradshaw Quarter horse business utilizing prized stallions along with about 30 mares.

The release said 150 world-class and award-winning Bradshaw Quarter horses are also scheduled to be sold to the highest bidders on October 22nd this year. The dispersal sale will be facilitated via the Superior Livestock Auction Co.

People are also reading…

An equine breeding facility and cattle/recreational ranch in Thackerville will continue operating until sold. The property includes paved roads, a large estate home and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 45th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd tragedy

Two members of Lynyrd Skynyrd from Oklahoma — Steve Gaines and his sister, Cassie Gaines — died in a plane crash 45 years ago next month. Former band drummer Artimus Pyle is honoring their memory by continuing to make music. Grace Wood and James Watts talk about this and other upcoming Scene features.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple Music replaces Pepsi as new sponsor of Super Bowl Halftime show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert