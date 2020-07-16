Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff the Magic Dragon will perform a live-streamed show that is being presented by BOK Center. Ben Hider/Invision/AP

BOK Center, embracing innovation in a time when entertainment venues are closed, will "virtually reopen” for a live-streamed interactive event, "Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas."

The show will be streamed direct to living rooms (or wherever you prefer to watch) via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 13.

A news release said "Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas" brings the signature wit and wizardry of the star of "America's Got Talent" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" to a virtual stage in an all-new, made-for-the-moment, comedic magic show for the whole family.

Hot off a record-breaking Vegas residency and assisted by his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles (the world's only magic-performing chihuahua) and Las Vegas showgirl Jade Simone, Piff and his team team will treat at-home audiences to never-before-seen magic during a one-hour show.

Passes to access the event are $35.75 per device and are on sale now at https://passportshows.com/portfolio/piff-bok-center/.

