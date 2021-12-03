Bob the Drag Queen schedules Cain's Ballroom show

Bob the Drag Queen, a season eight winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is bringing a comedy show to Tulsa and will perform Friday, March 11 at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets are on sale now at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
Reserved seats start at $40, plus fees. General admission tickets start at $30, plus fees.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.