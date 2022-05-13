Blake Shelton, Carson Daly teaming for celebrity game show

A new unscripted series starring Oklahoma country music star Blake Shelton and longtime friend Carson Daly is coming to USA Network.

“Barmageddon” is a celebrity game show in which Shelton and Daly invite audiences into Shelton’s Nashville bar (Ole Red) to watch celebrity friends compete in classic bar games with new twists. The series will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

USA announced the venture Friday. Said a promo for the show: “With Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs in front of a rowdy crowd, both the icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything-but-ordinary game show.”

The bar games will include “Air Cannon Cornhole,” “Keg Curling,” “Drunken Axe Hole,” “Sharts” (“Shelton Darts”) and other games.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Concerts, flower care and Bob Dylan Center

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.