Bixby contestant scheduled to appear on 'Let's Make A Deal'

Jerri Johnson of Bixby will be among contestants in an episode of the CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal” scheduled to air 2 p.m Wednesday on KOTV Channel 6.

The 13th season of the modern incarnation of “Let’s Make A Deal” premiered in September of 2021. The game show is hosted by Wayne Brady. Audience members dress up in outlandish costumes to get host Brady’s attention in an attempt to make deals for trips, prizes, cars or cash, while trying to avoid the dreaded “zonks.”