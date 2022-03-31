 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bixby contestant scheduled to appear on 'Let's Make A Deal'

  Updated
Let's Make A Deal

Wayne Brady hosts the CBS game show "Let's Make A Deal." Monty Brinton/CBS

 Monty Brinton

Jerri Johnson of Bixby will be among contestants in an episode of the CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal” scheduled to air 2 p.m Wednesday on KOTV Channel 6.

The 13th season of the modern incarnation of “Let’s Make A Deal” premiered in September of 2021. The game show is hosted by Wayne Brady. Audience members dress up in outlandish costumes to get host Brady’s attention in an attempt to make deals for trips, prizes, cars or cash, while trying to avoid the dreaded “zonks.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Sylvester Stallone comes to Tulsa

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

