 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bixby alum receives College Television Award nomination
0 Comments

Bixby alum receives College Television Award nomination

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Asher Huskinson of Bixby is among nominees for the Television Academy Foundation’s 41st College Television Awards, which recognize and reward excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide.

Winners will be announced at the March 26 awards ceremony.

Huskinson is a Bixby High School and Brigham Young University alum. He and three classmates were nominated in the commercial/PSA/promo category for directing “Life’s Journey,” a spec commercial spot about a young man’s passion for his Mustang automobile.

“We really wanted to make a car ad that didn’t fit the mold,” Huskinson said in a news release. “Being nominated was a huge surprise. We all struggle with self-doubt, and this has been an awesome boost of confidence.”

Designed to emulate the Emmy Awards, College Television Awards entries are judged by Television Academy members.

Fifty four students were nominated in six categories for the 2022 awards and they were selected from 185 entries submitted from 58 colleges nationwide.

Tulsa World Scene: 20th anniversary of Circle Cinema; Vintage Tulsa Show and Golden Girls binge watching

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trey Songz denies rape allegation amid $20 million lawsuit

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert