Bixby alum receives College Television Award nomination

Asher Huskinson of Bixby is among nominees for the Television Academy Foundation’s 41st College Television Awards, which recognize and reward excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide.

Winners will be announced at the March 26 awards ceremony.

Huskinson is a Bixby High School and Brigham Young University alum. He and three classmates were nominated in the commercial/PSA/promo category for directing “Life’s Journey,” a spec commercial spot about a young man’s passion for his Mustang automobile.

“We really wanted to make a car ad that didn’t fit the mold,” Huskinson said in a news release. “Being nominated was a huge surprise. We all struggle with self-doubt, and this has been an awesome boost of confidence.”

Designed to emulate the Emmy Awards, College Television Awards entries are judged by Television Academy members.

Fifty four students were nominated in six categories for the 2022 awards and they were selected from 185 entries submitted from 58 colleges nationwide.