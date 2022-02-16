Binge old friends: Book revisits 'Golden Girls' series starring Oklahoma's Rue McClanahan

Rue McClanahan’s favorite episode of “The Golden Girls” was one of the last.

In the final-season episode “Journey to the Center of Attention,” McClanahan’s character (Blanche Deveraux) persuades Bea Arthur’s character (Dorothy Zbornak) to tag along to a fave bar, the Rusty Anchor.

Problem: When the bar’s piano player convinces Dorothy to sing, she’s so good at it that men begin ignoring the male-hungry Blanche.

Blanche decides to fight fire with fire. She dresses up to sing “I Wanna Be Loved By You,” but the results are hilarious and disastrous. Blanche retreats to the ladies’ room, where she confesses to Dorothy that she acted out of jealousy. They agree to work things out by visiting the Rusty Anchor on different nights. The friendship survived. Didn’t it always?

The reason you know all of the above is because Marissa DeAngelis did the homework for you.

DeAngelis is the author of “The Binge Watcher’s Guide to The Golden Girls.” The new book delves into the history of a beloved sitcom that starred Arthur, Estelle Getty, Betty White and an Oklahoman (McClanahan) as they navigated senior life together.