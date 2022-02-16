Binge old friends: Book revisits 'Golden Girls' series starring Oklahoma's Rue McClanahan

Rue McClanahan’s favorite episode of “The Golden Girls” was one of the last.
In the final-season episode “Journey to the Center of Attention,” McClanahan’s character (Blanche Deveraux) persuades Bea Arthur’s character (Dorothy Zbornak) to tag along to a fave bar, the Rusty Anchor.
Problem: When the bar’s piano player convinces Dorothy to sing, she’s so good at it that men begin ignoring the male-hungry Blanche.
Blanche decides to fight fire with fire. She dresses up to sing “I Wanna Be Loved By You,” but the results are hilarious and disastrous. Blanche retreats to the ladies’ room, where she confesses to Dorothy that she acted out of jealousy. They agree to work things out by visiting the Rusty Anchor on different nights. The friendship survived. Didn’t it always?
The reason you know all of the above is because Marissa DeAngelis did the homework for you.
DeAngelis is the author of “The Binge Watcher’s Guide to The Golden Girls.” The new book delves into the history of a beloved sitcom that starred Arthur, Estelle Getty, Betty White and an Oklahoman (McClanahan) as they navigated senior life together.
TV viewers enjoyed a 180-episode run of “The Golden Girls” from 1985 until 1992. McClanahan’s favorite episode came seven episodes from the end. The book, published by Riverdale Avenue Books, was crafted to be an unofficial companion to the series and includes a recap of every episode, plus “golden nuggets” — author takeaways from each episode.
DeAngelis began watching “The Golden Girls” when she was 8. The show was suggested to her by her 73-year-old grandmother. Really, grandma? A show about old folks?
But “The Golden Girls” bridged the generation gap. DeAngelis became an immediate fan. So did millions of others. “The Golden Girls” was a top-10 show its first six seasons and could have continued beyond seven seasons except that Arthur decided enough was enough.
Here are 10 additional pieces of intel gleaned from “The Binge Watcher’s Guide to the Golden Girls:”
1. Ones that got away
The book includes biographical introductions to each cast member.
Eddi-Rue McClanahan was born in Healdton and was of Irish and Choctaw ancestry. She attended the University of Tulsa and, like Arthur, was a Broadway performer who caught Norman Lear’s eye to earn a guest spot on "All in the Family." She and Arthur were cast mates in “Maude” before reuniting for “The Golden Girls.”
The book recommends McClanahan’s autobiography for a deeper dive. She was married six times. The title of her autobiography was Blanche-ish: “My First Five Husbands ... and the Ones Who Got Away.”
2. Disappearing act
There are characters in sitcom history who vanished as if they had never existed. Among them: Chuck in “Happy Days” and Seven in “Married With Children.”
While you’re searching for their whereabouts, you might also keep an eye out for Coco. The original cast for “The Golden Girls” included Coco, a gay houseboy played by Charles Levin. Coco, who appeared in the pilot, was one-and-done. The show's creators felt there wasn't enough time in a 30-minute sitcom to juggle five personalities.
3. Four score
Put their faces on Rushmore? “The Golden Girls” is one of four live-action TV shows in which all four of the primary actors won Emmys. The others are “All in the Family,” “Will & Grace” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
4. Optical illusion
Getty played Arthur’s mother despite being one year younger. Getty got a facelift early in the show’s run, which complicated things for a makeup department tasked with the responsibility of making her look old.
DeAngelis wrote that one of the most frustrating and endearing things she learned about Getty was the actress suffered from stage fright and she asked writers to cut her lines. The stage fright was perhaps due to the early onset of Lewy Body Dementia, which took her life in 2008.
5, Guest stars
Alice Ghostley, who grew up in Henryetta, was among guest stars on “The Golden Girls.”
Mario Lopez, George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino (as an Elvis Presley impersonator) appeared on the show before they were stars.
Other guest stars included Burt Reynolds, Bob Hope, Alex Trebek, Dick Van Dyke and Sonny Bono. The book says Hope apparently asked to be “paid” in jokes for his appearance. He told the show's writers he needed 10 Ronald Reagan jokes for a golf event.
6. Theme song
It’s difficult to imagine any other theme song for “The Golden Girls” except “Thank You for Being A Friend.” It was a backup choice. Bette Midler’s 1973 song “Friends” was coveted, but the asking price was too high.
“Thank You for Being A Friend” was a top-25 song for Andrew Gold in 1978, whose biggest hit was “Lonely Boy” the previous year.
Cynthia Fee, best known for singing commercial jingles, covered “Thank You for Being a Friend” to provide “The Golden Girls” with its memorable theme.
7. Full closet
McClanahan's contract permitted her to keep Blanche’s wardrobe.
“All those amazing negligees did not go to waste!” wrote DeAngelis.
8. To see or not to see
If you could only watch one episode? Let’s not share the answer here. Maybe consult the book instead.
Worst episode? The author agrees with others who say it’s the final episode (“Empty Nests”) of season two. It’s an attempted pilot for another show starring Rita Morena as a neighbor who wants more quality time with her husband, a doctor. Wrote DeAngelis: “This episode never re-airs on TV for obvious reasons — it’s just a failed pilot.”
9. Trendsetter
Four women of different backgrounds become friends. How much of a template did “The Golden Girls” provide for series that followed? The author mentioned “Designing Women” and other programs.
Wrote DeAngelis: “I often make the statement that ‘Sex and the City’ is clearly the heir apparent to ‘The Golden Girls,’ with Carrie’s Manhattan brunch events replacing the Miami kitchen table in in Blanche’s house.”
10. Golden Palace
Minus Arthur, the other Golden Girls were transported into into a sequel series, “The Golden Palace.”
Set in a hotel, the show’s cast included Don Cheadle as a hotel manager and Cheech Marin as a chef. Arthur guest-starred in a two-part episode.
The plug was pulled on “The Golden Palace” after one season. DeAngelis chose not to explore “The Golden Palace” in the book because she didn’t dig it as much as the show she began watching with her grandmother.