Bill Hader's 'Barry' series ranked among Rolling Stone's 100 greatest TV shows

“Barry,” an HBO series co-created by Tulsa’s Bill Hader, made the list of Rolling Stone’s 100 greatest TV shows of all time.

The list, unveiled this week, ranked “Barry” at No. 52. Hader stars as a hitman who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone and joins an acting class taught by a character played by Henry Winkler. Both have won Emmys for their performances in “Barry,” which wrapped its third season in June.

Among other series with Oklahoma ties on Rolling Stone’s list:

No. 23: “Watchmen.” A immediate depiction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street ushered viewers into the HBO series.

No. 64: “Golden Girls.” Ardmore’s Rue McClanahan was one of four primary cast members in a beloved sitcom about ladies in their golden years.

No. 93: “The Rockford Files.” Norman’s James Garner starred as an ex-con private eye who always seemed to find trouble while trying to earn his $200 a day, plus expenses.

No. 97: “The Odd Couple.” Tulsa’s Tony Randall starred opposite Jack Klugman in a show about a pair of mismatched bachelors who lived together. The series was inspired by a movie.

The shot-in Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” got a shout-out in Rolling Stone’s praise for “Taxi,” which was ranked No. 60. Said the magazine: “Today, we marvel at comedies like ‘Better Things’ or ‘Reservation Dogs’ that are capable of radically transforming themselves from one episode to the next. ‘Taxi’ was doing this 40-plus years ago, only it wasn’t nearly as overt, because it was being done in a traditional sitcom format with frequent punchlines and loud audience laughter.”

For the complete list, go to rollingstone.com.

