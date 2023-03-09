“Barry,” an award-winning television series co-created and starring Tulsa’s Bill Hader, will come to an end with the upcoming fourth season.

The news was confirmed this week by HBO.

Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a hitman who takes a job that requires him to make a hit in Los Angeles, where he joins an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

“Get ready for the jaw-dropping final act,” Winkler tweeted Wednesday while posting that the final season will premiere April 16.

“Barry” has accumulated 44 Emmy nominations so far, including nominations for outstanding comedy series every season so far. Hader and Winkler have won Emmys for their work in the series.