Bill Hader, 'Barry' cast snare SAG Awards nominations

Tulsa's Bill Hader and the cast of his HBO series “Barry” earned nominations for 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hader was nominated in the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. Also on the ballot: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Anthony Carrigan and Jeremy Allen White.

The cast of “Barry” was nominated in the category of outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Other series nominated in that category were “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Winners will be announced during a Feb. 26 awards ceremony.

Hader was nominated for a Golden Globe Award (best TV actor/musical or comedy series) for his work in “Barry.” White was announced as the winner during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony Tuesday night.