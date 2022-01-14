 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty White's life, career being celebrated during one-night-only movie event
Scene staff talks getting your home organized in the New Year; an upcoming Betty White celebration movie; Tulsa's Kaitlin Butts; and the area's growing number of barbecue restaurants

Here’s a gold nugget from “Golden Girls” history: Betty White could have been a different character on the TV show.

White was originally offered the part of Blanche Devereaux but balked because Blanche was too similar to the man-hungry Sue Ann Nivens character she brought to life on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Instead, White embraced the role of naïve Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

The ripple effect of that decision impacted the life of Oklahoma’s Rue McClanahan, who became Blanche and won an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series. “This was a part I was born to play,” she once told Today.

Really, though, didn’t White impact everyone’s lives?

Universally beloved by those who enjoyed her decades-spanning career, White died Dec. 31 — a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday.

Before White’s passing, a promotion had been launched for a one-night-only movie event to celebrate her centennial.

The show must go on (don’t you think White would have wanted it that way?) and the movie event will still take place, albeit in memoriam.

Betty White: A Celebration“ will hit select movie screens on what would have been her 100th birthday: Monday, Jan. 17. The one-hour, 40-minute film will be screened at AMC Southroads 20, AMC Classic Tulsa Hills, Cinemark 17, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Regal Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow, courtesy of Fathom Events. Tickets can be purchased at participating cinemas or fathomevents.com.

White granted exclusive access to filmmakers Steve Boettcher (who spent the last 10 years on the project) and Mike Trinklein during the making of the film. A news release said it offers a revealing glimpse into her life — behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and lending her voice as an animal advocate.

Among guests in the film are Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer tributes to America’s sweetheart.

The film includes clips of White’s most famous roles and career highlights, including her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” plus footage from a “lost” episode from her early 1950s sitcom.

The film will remind viewers that White’s legacy is deeper and more pioneering than people realize. She was the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first producer to hire a female director and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. A news release about the film suggested she is the first woman to ever appear on television, thanks to a performance on an experimental broadcast in the late 1930s.

The producers of the film released this statement after White’s death: “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long. We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Bring tissue if you go see the film?

The news release said “Betty White: A Celebration” includes a particularly poignant exclusive — White’s last on-camera appearance, recorded 10 days before her death. The special message “expresses Betty’s deep appreciation for her fans and demonstrates that even in her final days, she never lost her sense of fun.”

Betty White ‘knew’ she was loved by millions of fans

Betty White was loved and admired by millions of fans, according to Jeff Witjas.

 

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Career timeline

1939: Betty White begins her TV career by singing on an “experimental” broadcast in Los Angeles.

1940s-1951: Works on various radio shows before landing a live daily co-host spot on Hollywood on Television, which earns her an Emmy nomination.

1952: Founds production company and creates the TV series “Life With Elizabeth,” which runs in syndication from 1953 to 1955.

1954: Hosts her own talk show, “The Betty White Show,” on NBC.

1956: Begins 19-year run as host and commentator of Tournament of Roses Parade.

1961: First appearance on “Password.”

1962: Makes film acting debut in “Advice & Consent.”

1973: Begins on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” as Sue Ann Nivens, leading to two Emmys.

1983: Becomes first woman to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for “Just Men!”

1985: Lands Emmy-winning role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

2005-2008: Begins role on “Boston Legal.” Joins cast of the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

2009: Stars in “The Proposal” with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

2010: Featured in Super Bowl commercial for Snickers. Hosts “Saturday Night Live,” earning an Emmy. Takes role in TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland.”

2011: Stars in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “The Lost Valentine” with Jennifer Love Hewitt. Receives the Jack Benny Award for contribution to television comedy.

2012: Serves as the voice of Grammy Norma in the animated movie “The Lorax.”

2015: Appears in SNL’s 40th Anniversary Special.

2017: Stars in the series “Young & Hungry.” Receives Paley Center top honors at A Gala Celebrating Women in Television.

Source: Fathom Events

Betty White bio

Betty White ranks among the most beloved figures in American life, but her legacy is much deeper than most realize. White was the first woman to produce a national TV show; the first woman to star in a sitcom; the first producer to hire a woman as director; and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. In fact, White was the first woman to ever appear on television, given her performance on an experimental broadcast in the late 1930s.

Growing up in California, White’s original ambition was to become a forest ranger. But when she learned women were not allowed into that profession, she turned to performing. Early success in radio led to a role on a five-hour-a-day live TV show in Los Angeles. Proving herself capable, White then landed a sitcom, “Life With Elizabeth,” Hollywood’s first national television series with a woman in creative control.

In the 1960s, White became ubiquitous on television, hosting parade coverage, starring on game shows and guesting on the talk shows of Johnny Carson and Jack Paar. Her sharp wit, fast ad-libs and endearing style made her one of the more in-demand TV stars of the era.

A chance meeting on the set of Password led to White’s eventual marriage to game show host Allen Ludden in 1961. The pair remained married until Ludden’s death in 1981.

In the 1970s, White starred as the man-hungry Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” a role that would earn her two Emmys. Not long after, White earned another television landmark, as she became the first woman to win an Emmy in the game show hosting category for her work on “Just Men!”

After “The Golden Girls,” White remained one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, hosting programs, doing guest shots on series and acting in serious roles. A 2010 episode of her hosting “Saturday Night Live” remains one of the highest-rated in SNL history. That same year, White returned to sitcoms as a regular on “Hot in Cleveland.”

Throughout her life White, was active in charitable work on the behalf of animals, serving on more than a dozen zoo associations, wildlife foundations and other groups.

In 2014, she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as having the longest career in the history of television at nearly 80 years.

Source: Fathom Events

Betty White on Crackle

Though Betty White may be best remembered for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls,” there are many other films and series in which she appeared, even if only in cameo. Video streaming service Crackle issued a news release that said a few of those appearances are available for free on Crackle.

• "Betty White’s Pet Set." White hosted this early 1970s talk show where she interviewed celebrities who also brought their pets to the show. A personal “pet” project of White’s, given her love for animals, the show was rescued from the vaults and re-issued by her team in the last year.

• "Ladies’ Man." A man of the house (Alfred Molina) is surrounded by women, including a wife, ex-wife, mother (White), mother-in-law and daughters. Two of the episodes on Crackle feature “The Golden Girls” co-star Rue McClanahan, and one of those two episodes also features Estelle Getty.

• "The Jim Nabors Show." This is a rare 1977-78 talk show hosted by Nabors and White is a guest in episodes 1 and 10.

• "The Naked Truth." It’s a comedy that examines the professional and personal lives of a young, recently divorced woman (Tea Leoni) and her co-workers at a tabloid magazine that is struggling to be established as a credible publication. White has a cameo appearance in the opening of episode four, titled “Elvis is Coming.”

