Betty White's life, career being celebrated during one-night-only movie event

White granted exclusive access to filmmakers Steve Boettcher (who spent the last 10 years on the project) and Mike Trinklein during the making of the film. A news release said it offers a revealing glimpse into her life — behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and lending her voice as an animal advocate.

Among guests in the film are Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer tributes to America’s sweetheart.

The film includes clips of White’s most famous roles and career highlights, including her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” plus footage from a “lost” episode from her early 1950s sitcom.

The film will remind viewers that White’s legacy is deeper and more pioneering than people realize. She was the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first producer to hire a female director and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. A news release about the film suggested she is the first woman to ever appear on television, thanks to a performance on an experimental broadcast in the late 1930s.