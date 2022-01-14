Betty White's life, career being celebrated during one-night-only movie event

Here’s a gold nugget from “Golden Girls” history: Betty White could have been a different character on the TV show.
White was originally offered the part of Blanche Devereaux but balked because Blanche was too similar to the man-hungry Sue Ann Nivens character she brought to life on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Instead, White embraced the role of naïve Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”
The ripple effect of that decision impacted the life of Oklahoma’s Rue McClanahan, who became Blanche and won an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series. “This was a part I was born to play,” she once told Today.
Really, though, didn’t White impact everyone’s lives?
Universally beloved by those who enjoyed her decades-spanning career, White died Dec. 31 — a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday.
Before White’s passing, a promotion had been launched for a one-night-only movie event to celebrate her centennial.
The show must go on (don’t you think White would have wanted it that way?) and the movie event will still take place, albeit in memoriam.
“Betty White: A Celebration“ will hit select movie screens on what would have been her 100th birthday: Monday, Jan. 17. The one-hour, 40-minute film will be screened at AMC Southroads 20, AMC Classic Tulsa Hills, Cinemark 17, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Regal Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow, courtesy of Fathom Events. Tickets can be purchased at participating cinemas or fathomevents.com.
White granted exclusive access to filmmakers Steve Boettcher (who spent the last 10 years on the project) and Mike Trinklein during the making of the film. A news release said it offers a revealing glimpse into her life — behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and lending her voice as an animal advocate.
Among guests in the film are Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer tributes to America’s sweetheart.
The film includes clips of White’s most famous roles and career highlights, including her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” plus footage from a “lost” episode from her early 1950s sitcom.
The film will remind viewers that White’s legacy is deeper and more pioneering than people realize. She was the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first producer to hire a female director and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. A news release about the film suggested she is the first woman to ever appear on television, thanks to a performance on an experimental broadcast in the late 1930s.
The producers of the film released this statement after White’s death: “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long. We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life and experience what made her such a national treasure.”
Bring tissue if you go see the film?
The news release said “Betty White: A Celebration” includes a particularly poignant exclusive — White’s last on-camera appearance, recorded 10 days before her death. The special message “expresses Betty’s deep appreciation for her fans and demonstrates that even in her final days, she never lost her sense of fun.”
Betty White ‘knew’ she was loved by millions of fans