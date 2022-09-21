Behind-the-scenes featurette released for 'Tulsa King' series starring Sylvester Stallone

A behind-the-scenes featurette was released Wednesday for “Tulsa King,” a shot-in-Oklahoma series starring Sylvester Stallone that will premiere with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, after 25 years in prison, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire on unfamiliar turf.

“The guy has to start a new life when most people think life is over,” Stallone said in the 3½ minute “Inside Tulsa King” featurette.

“He goes out west and now he’s building a whole new family. They are not gangsters. They are just everyday people, and that’s a whole different paradigm.”

Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” is the creator of “Tulsa King.” Sheridan said this about the series in the featurette: “I actually wanted to work with Sylvester Stallone for a while. This was an idea that I had of a gangster being sent from New York to middle America to establish the mob’s influence in that area and what an absurd comedy of errors that would be."

Sheridan is executive producer of “Tulsa King” alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who is the series’ showrunner and writer.

“Terence is someone whose work I have admired, and I felt he had a real keen understanding of this world and would appreciate a real fresh look at it,” Sheridan said.

Said Winter: “Everybody responds to the mob genre, and taking that idea and those characters and placing those characters in a place where you would never encounter them — you might as well be on another planet.”

The series also stars Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

The featurette shows cast members weighing in with comments about the show and Oklahoma. “It’s hot as (bleep). Have I mentioned that, too?” Casella said.

Cast member Jay Will said “Tulsa King” is different, calling it a “western, gangster thing.”

“It’s exciting and it’s new and it’s fresh,” he said.

Talking about plot threads involving his character, Stallone said the series covers so many subjects.

“It has heart. It has humor. Every actor is fantastic. It hits every spectrum of entertainment. There will be moments of joyousness. There will be moments of tears. There will be moments of, will he go gangster on you? Yes, definitely. And that’s where the fun begins.”