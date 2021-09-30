Award-winning Tulsa screenwriter Paul W. Cooper dies

Cooper didn’t know what a screenplay or a teleplay looked like. He had no books on the subject to consult, and it wasn’t yet possible for him to search the internet.

“So I just winged it,” he said. “And I found myself, with each script that I wrote, I was getting better. My dialogue was getting better. And after a year or longer, I decided, I think I really want to do this.”

Armed with a list of agents from a Writers Guild packet, Cooper sent what he considered his best scripts to agents known to accept unsolicited material.

“They wouldn’t even bother to read it,” Cooper said. “All they had to do was look at it and just see that it was Amateurville.”

Cooper’s “break” came because the next-door neighbor of his first wife was Marion Hawkes, the inspiration for the TV character Mary Ellen Walton and the sister of the man who created “The Waltons.”

Hawkes agreed to read a script Cooper wrote about the TV version of her family. She liked it and gave Cooper her brother’s home phone number.