Armed Forces Entertainment partners with Oklahoma illusionist Rob Lake for new special

Oklahoma illusionist Rob Lake, a former Merlin Award recipient as the international stage magician of the year, shared a family story when asked about his history of entertaining the armed forces.

“When I was growing up, my grandfather, who served in World War II, told me about Irving Berlin coming over to the Pacific to entertain the troops and how much of a morale booster that was,” Lake said during a recent phone interview.

Lake said he was in his late teens or early 20s at the time, and his grandfather suggested he find a way to use his talents to entertain troops.

That stuck with Lake, who reached out to Armed Forces Entertainment and began taking his show all over the globe to perform illusions for active duty military and their families. That has been the norm for nearly 15 years, but COVID-19 sparked a change of plans.

Instead of traveling overseas for another tour, Lake taped a new special that will be available May 1 through May 14. Lake said the special will air on the Armed Forces Network and can be accessed through the Armed Forces Entertainment website and the Armed Forces Entertainment YouTube channel.