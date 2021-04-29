Armed Forces Entertainment partners with Oklahoma illusionist Rob Lake for new special

Oklahoma illusionist Rob Lake, a former Merlin Award recipient as the international stage magician of the year, shared a family story when asked about his history of entertaining the armed forces.
“When I was growing up, my grandfather, who served in World War II, told me about Irving Berlin coming over to the Pacific to entertain the troops and how much of a morale booster that was,” Lake said during a recent phone interview.
Lake said he was in his late teens or early 20s at the time, and his grandfather suggested he find a way to use his talents to entertain troops.
That stuck with Lake, who reached out to Armed Forces Entertainment and began taking his show all over the globe to perform illusions for active duty military and their families. That has been the norm for nearly 15 years, but COVID-19 sparked a change of plans.
Instead of traveling overseas for another tour, Lake taped a new special that will be available May 1 through May 14. Lake said the special will air on the Armed Forces Network and can be accessed through the Armed Forces Entertainment website and the Armed Forces Entertainment YouTube channel.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic led the cancellation of many Lake shows. During his “down” time, he turned his warehouse in Oklahoma into a virtual studio and set up a sound stage for performances. The new special was filmed in the warehouse and, because some illusions were too “big” for the warehouse, in theaters around Oklahoma.
The special will feature guest appearances by celebrities -- Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Nancy Cartwright (who voices Bart Simpson), Rodney Atkins, Lauren Cohan of “The Walking Dead,” Thomas Schumaker and Gina Torres -- and new illusions. Lake said it’s hard to find time to plan new illusions while touring, but, blessed with time to work on new illusions at home, he will debut three world premiere illusions during the special.
Lake, asked if past tours with Armed Forces Entertainment were gratifying, said, “It’s an exhausting tour every time we do it, but it’s wonderful. A lot of the service members are in very remote areas and they have their families over there. Options for entertainment and activity and normalcy and sense of home are very limited. Not only do we bring them an hour and a half of magic and wonder, but we bring them a sense of life back in the States, of fun and joy where they can just kind of let things go and suspend disbelief for 90 minutes.”
Lake said service members expressed gratitude that he traveled so far to bring a show to them. Said Lake: “It’s the least we can do to thank people for their service.”