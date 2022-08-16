Annabella Sciorra joins 'Tulsa King' cast

Annabella Sciorra, who secured an Emmy nomination for her work in “The Sopranos,” has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” according to Deadline.
“Tulsa King,” which is being filmed in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, is the first television series to star Sylvester Stallone.
Stallone plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after a 25-year prison sentence, is dispatched by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.
Deadline reported Sciorra will play Joanne, Manfredi’s younger sister who lives in Brooklyn.