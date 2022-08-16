 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annabella Sciorra joins 'Tulsa King' cast

Annabella Sciorra

Annabella Sciorra, shown at HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary on Jan. 9, 2019, has joined the cast of "Tulsa King," according to Deadline. 

 Associated Press file

Annabella Sciorra, who secured an Emmy nomination for her work in “The Sopranos,” has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” according to Deadline.

“Tulsa King,” which is being filmed in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, is the first television series to star Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after a 25-year prison sentence, is dispatched by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

Deadline reported Sciorra will play Joanne, Manfredi’s younger sister who lives in Brooklyn.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

