Annabella Sciorra joins 'Tulsa King' cast

Annabella Sciorra, who secured an Emmy nomination for her work in “The Sopranos,” has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” according to Deadline.

Stallone plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after a 25-year prison sentence, is dispatched by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.