Anita Hill spotlighted in new episode of PBS series

The newest episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” will spotlight Oklahoma-born lawyer, educator and author Anita Hill. The episode is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Born in the Okmulgee area, Hill was the youngest of 13 siblings and her family had no running water or indoor plumbing until she was 12. In a preview clip for the episode, Hill talked about how her mother wanted her children to get an education.