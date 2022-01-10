Anita Hill spotlighted in new episode of PBS series

The newest episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” will spotlight Oklahoma-born lawyer, educator and author Anita Hill. The episode is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Born in the Okmulgee area, Hill was the youngest of 13 siblings and her family had no running water or indoor plumbing until she was 12. In a preview clip for the episode, Hill talked about how her mother wanted her children to get an education.
“Finding Your Roots” explores the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of people spotlighted in the series. Season eight offers episodes exploring the ancestry of Hill, Pamela Adlon, Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson, Terry Crews, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Tony Danza, Kathryn Hahn, Regina King, Nathan Lane, John Leguizamo, Damon Lindelof, Mario Lopez, Leslie Odom, Jr., André Leon Talley, Melissa Villaseñor and Lena Waithe.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
