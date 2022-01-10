 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anita Hill spotlighted in new episode of PBS series
Anita Hill spotlighted in new episode of PBS series

Anita Hill poses for a portrait in New York on Sept. 21, 2021 to promote her book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." Hill is being spotlighted in a Tuesday, Jan. 11 episode of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots."

The newest episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” will spotlight Oklahoma-born lawyer, educator and author Anita Hill. The episode is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Born in the Okmulgee area, Hill was the youngest of 13 siblings and her family had no running water or indoor plumbing until she was 12. In a preview clip for the episode, Hill talked about how her mother wanted her children to get an education.

“Finding Your Roots” explores the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of people spotlighted in the series. Season eight offers episodes exploring the ancestry of Hill, Pamela Adlon, Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson, Terry Crews, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Tony Danza, Kathryn Hahn, Regina King, Nathan Lane, John Leguizamo, Damon Lindelof, Mario Lopez, Leslie Odom, Jr., André Leon Talley, Melissa Villaseñor and Lena Waithe.

