Oklahoma native actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will be promoting the 988 mental health lifeline in a public service announcement airing during the Super Bowl.

The new 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention lifeline can be reached by calling 988. Oklahomans will be connected to trained professionals who can help them find resources they need.

Chenoweth brings her unique brand of humor to the PSA, which highlights the everyday struggles many suffer with in silence.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services hope the PSA will bring much-needed awareness to the lifeline and its life-saving services.

"988 is a game-changer for mental health services in Oklahoma," said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, agency commissioner. "Improving access to resources and services for those needing mental health care, suicide intervention, or addiction is crucial for our communities. With this three-digit lifeline, more Oklahomans will receive the services they need when needed."

Calling 988 is confidential, and those reaching out can get connected to a mental health professional to talk about their own issues or concerns for a loved one. Operators provide conversational support and can also dispatch mobile crisis teams if the situation requires in-person assistance. Got to 988oklahoma.com to learn more.

Video: What to know about 988