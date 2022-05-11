 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'American Song Contest' champ AleXa appearing on 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' Billboard Music Awards

  • Updated
Alexa wins

The winner of NBC's "American Song Contest" is AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks. Trae Patton/NBC

 Jimmie Tramel

Jenks K-pop music artist AleXa, who on Monday was announced as the winner of NBC’s “American Song Contest,” will be reunited with one of the show’s co-hosts during a television appearance.

“American Song Contest” is co-hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. AleXa is scheduled to be among guests during a 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which is carried by Tulsa television station KJRH channel 2.

“American Song Contest” featured 56 competitors — one from every U.S. state and territory — debuting an original song. The winner was determined by judges and fan voting. AleXa, who performed the song “Wonderland,” was boosted to first place by fan votes in the season finale.

“I knew of her before because my niece is a huge K-pop fan,” Clarkson told Billboard. “She is already obsessed with her, and so are many fans. Honestly, that’s why the vote counted, right? Like Allen Stone (Washington’s representative) was going to take it and America comes in and votes and it’s like, ‘Nope.’”

AleXa will perform during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will be air 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15 on NBC.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

