Alyssa Edwards of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' coming to Cain's Ballroom

Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards, posing at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, has scheduled a tour stop at Cain's Ballroom. 

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Alyssa Edwards of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is launching a Life, Love and Lashes Tour that will make a May 11 tour stop at Cain’s Ballroom.

Billed as a “love letter from Alyssa,” the show chronicles Edwards’ yellow brick road to fame “laced with intimate anecdotes of a young boy with big dreams to the adventures of a budding superstar, and every glitter-filled moment in-between spanning across her 25-year career.”

The 90-minute show is a comedic and campy recital with adult humor. It features “audacious” reveals, gag-worthy costume changes and performances by the “dancing queen” and her troupe of bodacious backup dancers.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 11. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

