Alyssa Edwards of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' coming to Cain's Ballroom

Alyssa Edwards of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is launching a Life, Love and Lashes Tour that will make a May 11 tour stop at Cain’s Ballroom.

Billed as a “love letter from Alyssa,” the show chronicles Edwards’ yellow brick road to fame “laced with intimate anecdotes of a young boy with big dreams to the adventures of a budding superstar, and every glitter-filled moment in-between spanning across her 25-year career.”

The 90-minute show is a comedic and campy recital with adult humor. It features “audacious” reveals, gag-worthy costume changes and performances by the “dancing queen” and her troupe of bodacious backup dancers.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 11. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.