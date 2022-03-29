 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AleXa, Oklahoma's representative in 'American Song Contest, voted into semifinals

Alexa

AleXa, a K-pop artist from Jenks, made her debut Monday, March 21 on NBC's "American Song Contest." She has advanced to the semifinal round. 

 Trae Patton/NBC

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks, advanced to the semifinal round of NBC’s “American Song Contest,” an eight-week live music competition featuring representatives from every state, plus Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories.

Each competitor is debuting an original song during the series. Competitors come from multiple genres and from multiple stages of career advancement, from unknowns to established stars like Michael Bolton, who is Connecticut’s representative and who joined AleXA in advancing to the semifinals by way of fan voting.

Four competitors from each of the opening round “battles” are chosen to advance. One is selected immediately by a panel of judges, and three are selected by fan voting.

AleXa performed the song “Wonderland” during a March 21 episode. Rhode Island’s representative, Hueston, was announced as the judges’ choice. On March 28, AleXa, Bolton and Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagan were announced as the first fan-voted qualifiers.

“First of all, thank you so much!” AleXa said on her Twitter account (@AleXa_ZB) following the announcement. “I am so grateful to have been voted through to the semifinals.”

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World.

