Actor Robbie Rist appearing at Vintage Toy Mall

TMNT

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles items are among collectibles at Vintage Toy Mall, which is hosting TMNT voice actor Robbie Rist on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Actor Robbie Rist is scheduled to make an appearance 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Vintage Toy Mall’s Broken Arrow location, 530 S. Elm Place.

Rist was Cousin Oliver in the final season of “The Brady Bunch” and he starred in the Saturday morning live-action show “Big John, Little John” that debuted in the 1976 TV season. His list of credits as a voice actor includes voicing Michaelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

