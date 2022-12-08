Actor Robbie Rist appearing at Vintage Toy Mall

Actor Robbie Rist is scheduled to make an appearance 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Vintage Toy Mall’s Broken Arrow location, 530 S. Elm Place.
Rist was Cousin Oliver in the final season of “The Brady Bunch” and he starred in the Saturday morning live-action show “Big John, Little John” that debuted in the 1976 TV season. His list of credits as a voice actor includes voicing Michaelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
