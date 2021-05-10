 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABC sets premiere date for 'Tulsa's Buried Truth' documentary
0 comments

ABC sets premiere date for 'Tulsa's Buried Truth' documentary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa's Buried Truth

Tulsa's Buried Truth is a documentary about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Courtesy ABC

 ABC News Live

ABC News Live’s documentary special (“Tulsa’s Buried Truth”) about the Tulsa Race Massacre will premiere 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

The documentary will stem from reporting that aired on the primetime newsmagazine “Soul of a Nation” and the podcast “Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth.”

Led by ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami, “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” will explore the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa, and will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives, Mayor G.T. Bynum and descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie, and those who are part of the group working to find mass graves.

The documentary will be on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News