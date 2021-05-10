ABC sets premiere date for 'Tulsa's Buried Truth' documentary

ABC News Live’s documentary special (“Tulsa’s Buried Truth”) about the Tulsa Race Massacre will premiere 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

The documentary will stem from reporting that aired on the primetime newsmagazine “Soul of a Nation” and the podcast “Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth.”

Led by ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami, “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” will explore the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa, and will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives, Mayor G.T. Bynum and descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie, and those who are part of the group working to find mass graves.

The documentary will be on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu.

