ABC sets premiere date for 'Tulsa's Buried Truth' documentary

ABC News Live’s documentary special (“Tulsa’s Buried Truth”) about the Tulsa Race Massacre will premiere 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
The documentary will stem from reporting that aired on the primetime newsmagazine “Soul of a Nation” and the podcast “Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth.”
Led by ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami, “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” will explore the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa, and will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives, Mayor G.T. Bynum and descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie, and those who are part of the group working to find mass graves.
The documentary will be on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
