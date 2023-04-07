Magazine milestone: TV Guide is 70.

TV Guide launched in 1953 and become one of the biggest success stories in magazine history with a heyday circulation that peaked at 19 million.

The first issue featured television offerings for April 3-9 in '53, which means TV Guide celebrated a birthday this week.

In honor of the occasion, here are 70 steps (many Oklahoma-related) through TV Guide history:

1. Lucille Ball’s baby boy appeared on the cover of the first issue. Desi Arnaz Jr. was born Jan. 19, 1953. TV Guide headline: "Lucy’s $50,000,000 baby." Lucy appeared on three of the first 16 TV Guide covers and remained a TV Guide favorite through the decades.

2. Jack Webb of “Dragnet” was on the cover of the second issue. Art imitates life? "I Love Lucy" and "Dragnet" were No. 1 and No. 2 in the TV ratings during the 1953-54 season.

3. The first Oklahoman to appear on a TV Guide cover was Claremore’s Patti Page on Aug. 14, 1953. Her rendition of “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” went to No. 1 that year. She appeared on three subsequent covers, sharing a 1956 cover with a doggie.

4. Dick Tracy isn’t an Oklahoman, but he was created by Oklahoma’s Chester Gould. Among headlines on the cover of the fifth issue was “Dick Tracy: TV can whip crime.”

5. Give TV Guide props for journalism other than entertainment features. Immediately, the magazine delved into whether TV ratings were fact or fraud. In weeks and years that followed, TV Guide tackled all sorts of serious issues, including censorship, the impact of TV violence, the quality of children’s programming (a frequent topic), the necessity (or lack thereof) of critics and whether TV journalists were too timid or too aggressive.

6. Interesting cover blurb from June 26, 1953: What has TV done to men?

7. Fall preview issues were cherished because they provided viewers with sneak peeks of new shows. The annual fall preview issues began in TV Guide’s first year. In 1974, one issue after the fall preview, the cover was a faux horse racing form that listed the odds of new shows succeeding.

8. Interesting cover blurb from Nov. 13, 1953: Are Wrestlers Human Beings? And the month before: “How to watch football on TV.” Apparently, watching football required training.

9. Prophetic? The Aug. 14, 1954, cover was a photo of Jerry Lewis biting Dean Martin’s arm and it was accompanied by a headline that said “Do comics hate each other?” The Martin-Lewis team split up two years later.

10. Interesting cover blurb from Oct. 1, 1955: Scientists explain Gleason’s “Pow in the Kisser.”

11. Bowling was obviously a big deal in the 1950s. Cover blurb in 1956: How TV can improve your bowling. Cover blurb in 1957: Bowling tips for women by a TV champ.

12. Elvis Presley got his first cover mention (no photo) in the Sept. 8, 1956, issue. The story: What folks back home say about Elvis. Three weeks later, illustrations of Presley and Frank Sinatra graced a cover. Presley appeared on far more TV Guide covers after his death than during his life.

13. The second issue of 1957 recapped television’s first 10 years. What? You thought TV had been around forever?

14. Interesting cover blurb from Aug. 31, 1957: Who are the meanest men in television? Related or not, the photo cover was of “Cheyenne” star Clint Walker.

15. A popular TV Guide cover subject, Oklahoma’s James Garner made his debut with a “Maverick” cover Nov. 9, 1957. Garner was mentioned or appeared on covers four times during the “Maverick” era. He appeared on covers five times for “The Rockford Files,” the last instance for a post-series TV movie in 1994. He also appeared on covers for the series “Nichols” in 1971, the TV movie “Heartsounds” in 1984, the miniseries “Space” in 1985 and the TV movie “Promise” in 1986. Additionally, he was mentioned (no photo) on the covers of issues in 1968 and 1993.

16. Dennis Weaver, who studied drama at the University of Oklahoma, played the character Chester on “Gunsmoke.” A Jan. 25, 1958, issue promised to deliver "the facts about Chester." Beginning in 1973, Weaver was featured on covers three consecutive years as the star of the series "McCloud."

17. Prophetic? Here’s a headline from the console era of Feb. 1, 1958: Your next TV set may hang on the wall.

18. A Nov. 14, 1959, issue featured a story about how TV had revolutionized politics. The author was Sen. John F. Kennedy.

19. Duncan-born Ron Howard appeared as Opie on covers in 1961 and 1963. He appeared on four “Happy Days” covers from 1974 through 1984.

20. Interesting cover blurb from Aug. 6, 1960: How to fix your TV repairman. And (sort of the same subject) from March 16, 1968: Repairmen wail: “We are not a bunch of thieves.”

21. Tulsa is the heart of “Route 66.” Martin Milner and George Maharias, the stars of the TV series “Route 66,” were cover boys three years in a row beginning in 1961.

22. Tulsa-born Sheila James (Zelda Gilroy in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis") shared a cover with series star Dwayne Hickman on May 5, 1962.

23. On Aug. 12, 1962, a cover story asked if Lawrence Welk was fair game for the jokesters. In March of the following year, TV guide did a little joking. In this issue: Ben Casey smiles! See special April Fool section.

24. Interesting cover blurb from July 6, 1963: What a real hillbilly thinks of that show. "The Beverly Hillbillies" debuted 10 months earlier.

25. Equal treatment? On Feb. 1, 1964, TV Guide tackled this topic: What television is doing to American women. Go back and look at No. 6.

26. The Beatles got their first cover mention (Back in Britain with the Beatles) April 18, 1964.

27. Interesting cover blurb from July 25, 1964: She was the world’s fairest sportscaster until French wives hollered foul.

28. “The Addams Family” got a cover before “The Munsters.” It happened on a Halloween issue in 1964. “The Munsters” scared up their first cover three months later.

29. The pop art movement reached TV when Andy Warhol illustrated “Get Smart” actress Barbara Feldon on the cover of a March 5, 1966, issue. Adam West showed up as Batman three weeks later.

30. Interesting cover blurb from June 18, 1966: When TV came to Kentucky Hill Country.

31. Ouch. A July 30, 1966, cover story accompanying a Johnny Carson photo was “Darling, your claws are showing. A look at lady guests off camera.”

32. TV Guide continued its probing journalism with an Oct. 1, 1966, story about whether TV was giving us the real picture of the Vietnam War.

33. “Star Trek” lasted only three seasons but managed three covers from 1966-68.

34. Harsh cover blurb from June 24, 1967: Why sportscasters can’t tell the truth. Another from Jan. 17, 1970: Why TV sportscasters fib a lot.

35. Born in Beggs, “Laugh In” co-host Dan Rowan appeared on covers three times from 1968-1971.

36. On July 19, 1969, TV Guide touted the first live telecast from the moon.

37. Not prophetic. On Aug. 9, 1969, TV Guide asked this question: Will soaring costs knock sports off TV?

38. Interesting cover blurb from Oct. 3, 1970: Neil Hickey learns why apes go bananas over TV shows.

39. Tulsa resident Roy Clark and the rest of the “Hee Haw” gang appeared on the cover of a March 7, 1970, issue. An illustration of Clark was the cover for a 1973 issue that delved into the country music boom.

40. On May 29, 1971, TV Guide asked if the new series “All in the Family” was good fun or bad taste.

41. Interesting cover blurb from Oct. 9, 1971: TV writers remember when we used to eat.

42. Tony Randall, born and raised in Tulsa, and Jack Klugman appeared (by way of illustration) on the cover of a Sept. 2, 1972, issue. Headline: "The Odd Couple: A perfect mismatch." Randall returned to a cover Dec. 4, 1976, as a judge from “The Tony Randall Show.”

43. Interesting cover blurb from May 10, 1975: Why are all those men watching soap operas?

44. Interesting cover blurb from Jan. 3, 1976: Can Britain survive Kojak?

45. Tulsa is home to the Bob Dylan Center. TV Guide scored a rare interview with Dylan for a “Bob Dylan today” cover story published Sept. 11, 1976.

46. The historic “Roots” miniseries premiered Jan. 23, 1977. A cover story that week detailed the story behind Alex Haley’s ancestral search.

47. The Farrah Fawcett phenomenon was a real thing, and it was a cover story May 21, 1977.

48. Born in 1975, “Saturday Night Live” was a game-changer for TV comedy, but the first SNL cover didn’t arrive until July 29, 1978. A “Why SNL went bad” story followed in 1981.

49. Interesting cover blurb from May 19, 1979: The Cookie Monster: In hot water?

50. Oklahoma City’s Ted Shackleford appeared with “Knots Landing” co-star Joan Van Ark on a June 7, 1980, cover.

51. Four months apart in 1981, TV Guide provided a look at how TV reacted the day after Elvis died and a one-year-later story about TV as it related to John Lennon’s death.

52. James A. Michener was a guest contributor Oct. 3, 1981. His story: Why we’ll never elect a bald president.

53. You can use a TV for something other than watching shows? Two weeks before Christmas in 1981 came a shopper’s guide to the best video games.

54. Commerce’s Mickey Mantle shared his World Series memories in an issue dated Oct. 19, 1985. Oklahoma’s Rue McClanahan and her “Golden Girls” castmates appeared on the cover. Headline: Will their no-spring-chicken humor become the talk of the nation? The Golden Girls returned to be cover girls at least twice more afterward — once with Dr. Ruth. A July 28, 1990, issue included a story about the five-times-married McClanahan saying she doesn’t need men anymore.

55. Interesting cover blurb from May 16, 1987: The day the L.A. police almost gunned down Charlton Heston.

56. Prophetic? On June 11, 1988, writer Studs Terkel made a case for TV pundits being dangerous.

57. One cover story about Barbara Walters tackled whether she was too tough on interview subjects. Less serious: For the March 16, 1991, issue, she interviewed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a cover story.

58. MTV changed the face of TV. TV Guide wrote about it in August of 1991, when the music video channel turned 10.

59. Oklahoma music artist Reba McEntire was a cover girl for the first time when she posed with Billy Ray Cyrus for the Sept. 26, 1992, issue. She returned to covers in 1994 and 2003. On the latter occasion, a headline called her the “real Beverly Hillbilly.”

60. Oklahoma country music superstar Garth Brooks was featured on the April 30, 1994, cover with the headline “Garth’s goodbye. A TV special marks the king of country’s farewell — for now.”

61. Henryetta’s Troy Aikman and former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders appeared on NFL preview covers in the 1990s, when TV Guide got into the business of publishing different covers for different markets. A Sept. 2, 1995, issue touted a “Why I love danger” exclusive with Sanders. Gus Frerotte (TU) and Thurman Thomas (OSU) also appeared on covers. Sticking with sports, a special NCAA basketball preview issue (Nov. 11, 1995) featured Bedlam ballers Chianti Roberts of Oklahoma State and Ryan Minor of Oklahoma. Tulsa-raised pro wrestler Goldberg was on a Dec. 5, 1998, cover. And OU quarterback Josh Heupel appeared on a Dec. 30, 2000, cover in advance of the 2001 Orange Bowl.

62. Born-in-Oklahoma martial arts star Chuck Norris of “Walker, Texas Ranger” made the first of two cover appearances Feb. 22, 1997.

63. The Tulsa-based pop rock trio Hanson graced the cover June 27, 1998. Headline: "A VH1 special. A national tour. Inside the private world of the teenage titans of pop."

64. Megan Mullally of Oklahoma City and James Marsden of Stillwater got covers in February and July of 2000, respectively. Mullally was with the “Will & Grace” crew. Marsden was Cyclops from the X-Men movie.

65. Ned Flanders of “The Simpsons” has a diploma from Oral Roberts University. Ned got a cover Oct. 21, 2000, when TV Guide published 24 different covers for the 24 “secret stars” of “The Simpsons.”

66. Vinita’s Dr. Phil was granted covers Aug. 23, 2003, and May 23, 2004, both for weight loss stories.

67. TV Guide switched from digest-sized to conventional magazine beginning Oct. 17, 2005. Multiple versions of the last digest-sized issue were published, including one of Reba posing to re-create a past Lucy cover.

68. Oklahoma country music artist Blake Shelton and fellow coaches from “The Voice” were featured on a cover May 1, 2017.

69. “Tulsa King” was a cover story July 4, 2022. A photo of Sylvester Stallone was accompanied by a headline that said “Mob boss Stallone: A rocky road from New York ex-con to Tulsa King.”

70. Reba returned to the cover of TV guide to start 2023. Headline: "Reba Rules!: From 'Big Sky' baddie to firecracker judge in 'The Hammer.'”