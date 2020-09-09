5 to find: What's premiering on the TV networks because your favorite shows are on hold

If it’s September, it must be time for all of your favorite dramas and sitcoms to make their premieres on CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC.
If it were any other year, that is, and not in the era of a pandemic.
The effects of the coronavirus stopped production on TV shows and films worldwide beginning in March, and production has started back up in stages on your prime-time favorites.
But that doesn’t mean they’ll be arriving this month. Or next month. Some are waiting until the 2021 “midseason” to debut.
So which one of your longtime appointment-TV favorites is making its premiere in September on the “big four” major networks? What will there be to watch that’s new?
Think sports, reality TV, game shows and animation.
NFL FOOTBALL
The No. 1 show on television, ratings-wise, is Sunday Night Football on NBC, the NFL’s prime showcase hosted by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Don’t wait until Sunday because the league year begins with an edition of the show Thursday, Sept. 10, with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. Then start thinking about Sunday night, when the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Los Angeles Rams for a game in their new stadium.
REALITY TV
“Dancing With the Stars” returns at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, on ABC with a new host in Tyra Banks and new guest contestants like Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame. “The Masked Singer” is back Sept. 23 on FOX, and it’s going to have a companion show following it called “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by comedian Ken Jeong.
FOX ANIMATION
You asked for the Sunday Night Animation Domination Block of animated programming on FOX to return, and this year it arrives Sept. 27, full of cartoon fun that’s free of any COVID-19 germs. The lineup opens with the 32nd season of “The Simpsons” at 7 p.m., followed by the sophomore season of “Bless the Harts,” then “Bob’s Burgers” at 8 p.m. followed by the 19th year of “The Family Guy.”
ABC GAME SHOWS
When they are light on series to show, ABC can always plug in new episodes of its game-show lineup, and three return Sept. 24 for Thursday night entertainment. At 7 p.m., “Celebrity Family Feud” will kick things off, followed by “Press Your Luck” at 8 p.m. and “Match Game” closing out the night at 9.
A DRAMA WITH A PAST
“Star Trek: Discovery” was a key component of the debut of CBS All Access, the subscription video-on-demand and livestreaming service that began in 2017. Now, that first season of the series will see the Discovery crew’s tales showing for free on CBS beginning Sept. 24, playing at 9 p.m. Thursdays and giving newcomers a taste of the show that will see its third season launch Oct. 15 on All Access.
