5 to find: What's premiering on the TV networks because your favorite shows are on hold

REALITY TV

“Dancing With the Stars” returns at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, on ABC with a new host in Tyra Banks and new guest contestants like Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame. “The Masked Singer” is back Sept. 23 on FOX, and it’s going to have a companion show following it called “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by comedian Ken Jeong.

FOX ANIMATION

You asked for the Sunday Night Animation Domination Block of animated programming on FOX to return, and this year it arrives Sept. 27, full of cartoon fun that’s free of any COVID-19 germs. The lineup opens with the 32nd season of “The Simpsons” at 7 p.m., followed by the sophomore season of “Bless the Harts,” then “Bob’s Burgers” at 8 p.m. followed by the 19th year of “The Family Guy.”

ABC GAME SHOWS

When they are light on series to show, ABC can always plug in new episodes of its game-show lineup, and three return Sept. 24 for Thursday night entertainment. At 7 p.m., “Celebrity Family Feud” will kick things off, followed by “Press Your Luck” at 8 p.m. and “Match Game” closing out the night at 9.

A DRAMA WITH A PAST