5 to find: See the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving or in these movies and TV shows

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition to watch the Dallas Cowboys play a home game on turkey day.

The Cowboys kicked off their Thanksgiving tradition in 1966, and with the exception of two years in the 1970s, have played on Thanksgiving every year since.

Of course, the Detroit Lions play home games on Thanksgiving, too, but the NFL fan base in Oklahoma is Cowboy-dominated. The NFL added a third Thanksgiving game (and why not?) in recent years. This year’s NFL Thanksgiving slate: Houston at Detroit, Washington at Dallas and Baltimore at Pittsburgh.

In honor of the Cowboys being on TV, here are five Cowboys you might have seen when they acted in TV series or in movies.

Thomas Henderson

It makes sense that a player nicknamed “Hollywood” would somehow find a path to Hollywood. Henderson appeared in a space Olympics-type episode of “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” and was in the 1979 movie “Squezze Play.” Yes, “Squezze Play” is the correct spelling, and the movie starred four Tom Landry-era Cowboys (Jay Saldi, Drew Pearson, Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Henderson) as Vietnam vets who find work collecting on unpaid bills. The movie did not break the box office.

Don Meredith