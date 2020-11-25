5 to find: See the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving or in these movies and TV shows

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition to watch the Dallas Cowboys play a home game on turkey day.
The Cowboys kicked off their Thanksgiving tradition in 1966, and with the exception of two years in the 1970s, have played on Thanksgiving every year since.
Of course, the Detroit Lions play home games on Thanksgiving, too, but the NFL fan base in Oklahoma is Cowboy-dominated. The NFL added a third Thanksgiving game (and why not?) in recent years. This year’s NFL Thanksgiving slate: Houston at Detroit, Washington at Dallas and Baltimore at Pittsburgh.
In honor of the Cowboys being on TV, here are five Cowboys you might have seen when they acted in TV series or in movies.
Thomas Henderson
It makes sense that a player nicknamed “Hollywood” would somehow find a path to Hollywood. Henderson appeared in a space Olympics-type episode of “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” and was in the 1979 movie “Squezze Play.” Yes, “Squezze Play” is the correct spelling, and the movie starred four Tom Landry-era Cowboys (Jay Saldi, Drew Pearson, Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Henderson) as Vietnam vets who find work collecting on unpaid bills. The movie did not break the box office.
Don Meredith
Dandy Don was all over TV sets in the 1970s — and not just as the guy who sang “Turn Out the Lights” as part of the Monday Night Football broadcast team.
Meredith compiled an extensive list of acting credits, appearing in more than 10 made-for-TV movies. He was a recurring character on the TV series “Police Story” and popped up in other series, including “Police Woman,” “McCloud” and the ill-fated “Supertrain.”
Troy Aikman
Show me the money? Show us the guy from Henryetta.
Aikman, a former Cowboys quarterback from Henryetta, was among many NFL players who appeared as themselves in the 1996 sports agent movie “Jerry Maguire.”
An animated version of Aikman showed up in a 1999 episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Sunday, Cruddy Sunday.” Aikman voiced himself.
Michael Irvin
If you appear in an Adam Sandler movie, there’s always a good chance you might show up in another.
Irvin played Deacon Moss in Sandler’s 2005 remake of “The Longest Yard.” Irvin then played himself in a 2011 Sandler movie, “Jack and Jill.”
Irvin’s TV credits include guest spots on “Criminal Minds,” “Burn Notice” and “One on One.”
Emmitt Smith
The Giants are an NFC East rival of the Dallas Cowboys. Smith appeared with other NFL stars of his era in the 1994 movie “Little Giants.”
The Hall of Fame running back played himself in a 2007 episode of “How I Met Your Mother” (episode title: “Monday Night Football”), and he played himself, again, in a 2016 episode of “CSI: Cyber.” Does reality TV count? Smith is a former “Dancing With the Stars” champion.
