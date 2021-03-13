 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TCC to present Second City improv workshop

TCC to present Second City improv workshop

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Community College's Thomas McKeon Center for Creativity is partnering with the famed improvisational theater group The Second City to present "Second City's Improv Escape," a workshop in which those selected will have the chance to show off and hone their improvisational skills.

The virtual event will be at 5:30 p.m. April 8, and spaces for the workshop will be allotted through a random drawing. Participants must be 18 years of age by  to be eligible and have access to the internet, a microphone and camera.

The workshop is described as "a relaxed introduction to the skills needed for improvised comedy," as participants will take part in games and exercises in the course of the 90-minute session.

“Our mission is to ignite the creative spirit and help everyone experience the joy of the creative process,” said Annina Collier, dean of the McKeon Center for Creativity and George Kaiser Family Foundation Endowed Chair. “I hope people will flex mental muscles they don’t normally use, to feel empowered and energized by doing something new and possibly difficult and to remember what it’s like to enjoy creating.”

To enter the drawing, as well as complete rules and more information, go to centerforcreativitytulsa.com. Deadline for entry is March 31.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - February edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News