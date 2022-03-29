TCC to host meeting for deaf and hard of hearing

The event will provide information on opportunities and resources offered for deaf and hard of hearing students at TCC, as well as the chance to meet with current TCC students and staff members who are dear or hard of hearing.

Renca Dunn, a nationally known advocate for the Deaf community, will be the keynote speaker at the summer. Dunn, a reporter for the Daily Moth and creator of the social media platform ReallyRenca, is also the co-cheer coach for the Iowa School for the Deaf. She holds three degrees from Gallaudet University and a master's degree from American University, and is a second-year doctoral student in the Interpersonal, Health, and Family Communication field at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.