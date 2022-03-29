 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TCC to host meeting for deaf and hard of hearing

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Community College will host the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summit for potential students, beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at the college's Northeast campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

The event will provide information on opportunities and resources offered for deaf and hard of hearing students at TCC, as well as the chance to meet with current TCC students and staff members who are dear or hard of hearing.

Renca Dunn, a nationally known advocate for the Deaf community, will be the keynote speaker at the summer. Dunn, a reporter for the Daily Moth and creator of the social media platform ReallyRenca, is also the co-cheer coach for the Iowa School for the Deaf. She holds three degrees from Gallaudet University and a master's degree from American University, and is a second-year doctoral student in the Interpersonal, Health, and Family Communication field at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

To register for the summit: rcdhh@tulsacc.edu

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Legend praises Chrissy Teigen for 'demystifying' fertility treatments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert