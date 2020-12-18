 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor Hanson performs at historic church in music video dedicated to new daughter
top story

Taylor Hanson performs at historic church in music video dedicated to new daughter

{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Hanson of the Tulsa-based music group Hanson recorded a music video at a historic site and he dedicated it to a newborn child.

Performing solo at Vernon A.M.E. Church in the Greenwood District, Hanson sat down and played piano to accompany his vocals on “Sound Like Joy.”

At the end of the video, words appear on screen to say the song is dedicated to Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson, born Dec. 7, 2020. Maybellene is the seventh child of Taylor and Natalie Hanson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hanson posted the video to social media. It can be viewed on his Instagram page. The following words accompanied his Instagram post:

“This song was recorded live at the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church. Whether withstanding the fires of hate and fear in the 1921 Race Massacre, or working to feed those in need alongside @foodonthemoveok, for a century this has been a place that reaches out and cares for their people and community, spreading joy even in times of despair. They are more focused on serving others than themselves, but this special place needs our help. Support them if you are able. Thank You!”

Hanson included a link to the church in his Instagram bio: Support Vernon AME gofundme.com/f/help-restore-historic-vernon-ame-church.

Featured gallery: Take a look back at the Hanson brothers through the years

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News