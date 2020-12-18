Taylor Hanson performs at historic church in music video dedicated to new daughter

Taylor Hanson of the Tulsa-based music group Hanson recorded a music video at a historic site and he dedicated it to a newborn child.

Performing solo at Vernon A.M.E. Church in the Greenwood District, Hanson sat down and played piano to accompany his vocals on “Sound Like Joy.”

At the end of the video, words appear on screen to say the song is dedicated to Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson, born Dec. 7, 2020. Maybellene is the seventh child of Taylor and Natalie Hanson.

Hanson posted the video to social media. It can be viewed on his Instagram page. The following words accompanied his Instagram post:

“This song was recorded live at the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church. Whether withstanding the fires of hate and fear in the 1921 Race Massacre, or working to feed those in need alongside @foodonthemoveok, for a century this has been a place that reaches out and cares for their people and community, spreading joy even in times of despair. They are more focused on serving others than themselves, but this special place needs our help. Support them if you are able. Thank You!”