Take your date for a dip at Melting Pot
August is Romance Awareness Month — no, seriously — which means the Melting Pot’s “Thursdays for Thursdate” idea should fit right into one’s plans for rekindling the romantic spark.
The romance-infused “Thursdate” menu features four courses with choice of cheese fondue, followed by a fresh salad and an entrée including tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon, savory teriyaki steak and lobster tail, with a sparkling chocolate fondue for dessert.
The Tulsa location for The Melting Pot is 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks. For more information, and to reserve a table: meltingpot.com.
Boston Deli’s August Special
The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will be offering a taste of Brazil as part of its Thursday special in August, with a Brazilian-style picanha, or sirloin cap, grilled on the restaurant’s Hasty Bake ovens and served in a chimichurri sauce.
Accompanying the steak will be an herbed couscous with garlic and lemon zest; tutu de feijao, or Brazilian-style refried beans; a shrimp ceviche with blue corn tortillas; and a fried banana with cinnamon and caramel for dessert.
Cost is $28 per person, and suggested wine and beer pairings are available. The special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in August, and reservations are highly recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
White Lion Pub hosts trivia night
Test your knowledge of arcane facts while enjoying authentic British fish and chips, as the White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., hosts a Pub Quiz Night, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
During the evening, the pub will have its fish and chips available for a special price of $10.95.
Pub Quiz Nights usually sell out, so reservations are recommended. Call 918-491-6533 Tuesday-Saturday after 4 p.m. to reserve seats. Trivia teams are welcome.
