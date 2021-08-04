Take your date for a dip at Melting Pot

August is Romance Awareness Month — no, seriously — which means the Melting Pot’s “Thursdays for Thursdate” idea should fit right into one’s plans for rekindling the romantic spark.

The romance-infused “Thursdate” menu features four courses with choice of cheese fondue, followed by a fresh salad and an entrée including tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon, savory teriyaki steak and lobster tail, with a sparkling chocolate fondue for dessert.

The Tulsa location for The Melting Pot is 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks. For more information, and to reserve a table: meltingpot.com.

Boston Deli’s August Special

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will be offering a taste of Brazil as part of its Thursday special in August, with a Brazilian-style picanha, or sirloin cap, grilled on the restaurant’s Hasty Bake ovens and served in a chimichurri sauce.

Accompanying the steak will be an herbed couscous with garlic and lemon zest; tutu de feijao, or Brazilian-style refried beans; a shrimp ceviche with blue corn tortillas; and a fried banana with cinnamon and caramel for dessert.