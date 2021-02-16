Take in some art to stave off winter blues

Now that we’re in the midst of “the bleak midwinter,” most of us are wishing we could look at something other than gray skies and bare trees through our window, or some electronic screen.
To that end, a number of Tulsa museums, galleries and other arts venues offer the chance to experience a bit of beauty and wonder, or give a glimpse into a whole other way of viewing the world around us.
These venues require those attending to wear masks, and access may be limited in order to maintain social distancing. Always call or check the individual venue’s website for complete information.
‘Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience’
When he was not working to “protect and serve” his fellow citizens as a Tulsa police officer, Marvin Blades Sr. would work to preserve as much of the history and accomplishments of Black Americans as he could.
Blades created some 50 panels, each densely covered with documents, photographs and other memorabilia that were as much examples of collage art as they were pieces of history.
Lincoln Cochran learned about Blades’ collages when he taught at Booker T. Washington High School, where Blades’ daughter, Marva, was one of his students.
“After Marvin died (in 2016), his wife donated his collages to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce,” Cochran said. “And they pretty much sat in a storage unit for a few years.
“Because the centennial (of the Tulsa Race Massacre) was approaching, I was wanting to develop some projects for this year,” he said. “When I came across Mr. Blades’ collage panels as we were cleaning out the storage unit, I got the idea for this timeline.”
Cochran took the collages Blades had made, cutting them into pieces and rearranging them in chronological order to create a visual representation of Black life in Oklahoma from before statehood to the present day. He then augmented Blades’ work with items from his own collection, such as advertisements aimed at Black consumers.
The result is the “Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience,” which occupies a hallway that runs behind the buildings and businesses that stretch from 100 N. Greenwood Ave. to 120 N. Greenwood Ave. The exhibit is a project of the Black Wall Street Alliance.
It is an immersive exhibit, so filled with images and information that one might need hours to take it all in.
“Mr. Blades was serious about championing Black excellence, which was an extension of the mentoring of young people he did throughout his life,” Cochran said. “It puts a lot of things in perspective. The massacre, for example, had a huge impact on this city, but in the context of history — all that came before it, all that came after it — it’s a relatively small period of time.
“Having the advertisements as part of this was important to me,” Cochran said, “because advertising is really a depiction of the way people lived at any given time — from the way they dressed, to their attitudes toward society and each other.”
City Counselor Crista Patrick came to see the exhibit in its early stages, and suggested that the University of Tulsa’s theater costume shop, which she managed, could supply period clothing for the display.
“Once I saw it all together, it was like they were the missing pieces that brought everything together,” Cochran said.
The exhibit is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Beginning Feb. 20, a second phase of the exhibit, featuring images from the McFarlin Library’s Special Collections at TU, will go on display.
Visitors will be limited to 15 or less at any given time, and masks must be worn.
Tickets for the re-opening are $10, and available through eventbrite.com.
Philbrook Museum of Art
2727 S. Rockford Road
918-749-7941, philbrook.org
Philbrook officially reopened Feb. 11, after a six-week winter break, during which the museum’s staff, among other tasks, rehung parts of the permanent collection. So it will be a slightly new and different Philbrook that one will encounter in the coming weeks. The museum is also preparing for its first major show of 2021, “From the Limitations of Now,” which will open March. 14.
Gilcrease Museum
1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road 918-596-2700, gilcrease.org
Earlier this year, Gilcrease revamped its current exhibit, “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn,” with new examples of the late Tulsa artist’s basketry, which combines traditional and often rare weaving techniques with social commentary and activism. The museum’s permanent collection of the art and history of the Americas always makes for fascinating viewing.
‘Facets: Jonathan Hils’
108 Contemporary, 108 E. Reconciliation Way
918-895-6302,108contemporary.org
The new exhibit at 108 Contemporary, the Tulsa gallery dedicated to fine craft art, is something of a departure — it is the first show the gallery has hosted of works created using 3D printers and CNC (computer numerical control) routing technologies.
Jonathan Hils, a professor of sculpture at the University of Oklahoma, has worked with a variety of media over the years, such as metal, acrylic and epoxy; the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition and Exhibit at Abersons have hosted solo shows of his work in the past.
His interest in the possibilities of 3D printing began about five years ago. In an artist’s statement for a 2018 show at Walker Fine Art in Colorado, which included some of the pieces on display at 108 Contemporary, Hils wrote: “I see this digital expression functioning as drawing, and I attempt to use the mechanisms embedded in the CNC workflows as drawing implements as much as object-making tools. In this way, I’m seeking to find new ways of expressing digital fabrication as a humanistic endeavor as it will continue to become a common place experience.”
“Facets: Jonathan Hils” continues through March 21.
‘The Trayectorias,’ by Fred Villanueva
ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.
918-584-3333, ahhatulsa.org
The title of Dallas-based artist Fred Villanueva’s exhibit, “The Trayectorias,” can be translated as “trajectory” or “path.” In that sense, the exhibit is a depiction of the artist’s personal path, as the works on display make use of previous creations that that Villanueva has re-mixed to create new paintings, drawings, and large-scale installations, many of which draw on Mexican traditions of “altares” (altars) and folkloric dance, finding common ground among contemporary Indigenous art forms that honor tribal traditions in a post-colonial world.
Also on display is “The Experience: Imagine,” the immersive art installation by six local artists, whose innovative, interactive work fills the Hardesty Arts Center’s second floor. Several of the works have a science-fiction quality to them, while others explore the natural world, allow you to play with light and sound, or explore a world dreamed up by a disembodied brain.
“The Trayectorias” continues through Feb. 21. “The Experience: Imagine” has no closing date set.
‘Automastic Sketches” and “Living Ephmera’
Liggett Studio,
314 S. Kenosha Ave.
The two shows at Liggett Studios deal in very different ways with the idea that making art can be a form of therapy.
“Living Ephmera” by Ra Vashtar grew out of the anxieties the artist experienced as a youth — those universal fears of loss, be it of a beloved object or a close friendship.
“I decided to explore these feelings with an installation and collection of colorful and surreal art pieces made from ephemeral and disposable materials,” Vashtar writes in his artist’s statement. “I wanted to learn to enjoy and value the things that time takes away from us, and celebrate the meaning inherent in ‘impermanence.” To that end, much of the exhibit was deliberately destroyed, with the only record of it a “book of memories,” in which those who attended the opening shared their impressions of the works prior to destruction, so that the only the work would exist only in memories. However, Vashtar includes some pieces for display that are to be viewed but not destroyed.
“Automistic Sketches” is a collection of work by 11 artists, curated by Todd Sparks, that were created spontaneously.
In his curator’s statement, Sparks wrote, “These sketches, paintings and other images were born from the subconscious minds of the artists. The subject matter was not pre-planned or consciously deliberated. When that happens, it is called automatism.
“This collection of artwork tells a story of how the artists are responding to the world we live in,” Sparks writes. “These are the images born from artists allowing their feelings to guide the creation process, it is a result of the pressures and the stimuli affecting their world.”
In conjunction with this exhibit, Liggett Studio will host a panel discussion of local educators and therapists who will discuss how art therapy works and how it benefits their clients. The discussion will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the gallery.
The exhibits are on display through March 6.
‘Champagne & Chocolate Member Showcase’
Living Arts of Tulsa,
307 E. Reconciliation Way
918-585-1234, livingarts.org
Each February, Living Arts of Tulsa hosts one of its major fund-raising events, “Champagne & Chocolate,” which this year will be a hyrbrid in-person/virtual event Feb. 27. One element of this event is an exhibit of works by area artists, which this year features works by 24 artists.
Long-time Tulsa artist Connie Segall is the highlighted artist for this show, which was curated by Diane Salomon.
“Many of the works submitted were not only introspective, but also made important statements about life today,” Salomon writes in her curator’s statement. “Every entry made me pause and contemplate.
“An unexpected surprise is almost all the artists are new to the Tulsa art scene, which makes the show exciting to view,” she writes. “This is work by artists we have not seen before and is a good complement to Honorary Artist Connie Segall, whose work has not been exhibited in many years.”
