Take in some art to stave off winter blues

‘Automastic Sketches” and “Living Ephmera’

“I decided to explore these feelings with an installation and collection of colorful and surreal art pieces made from ephemeral and disposable materials,” Vashtar writes in his artist’s statement. “I wanted to learn to enjoy and value the things that time takes away from us, and celebrate the meaning inherent in ‘impermanence.” To that end, much of the exhibit was deliberately destroyed, with the only record of it a “book of memories,” in which those who attended the opening shared their impressions of the works prior to destruction, so that the only the work would exist only in memories. However, Vashtar includes some pieces for display that are to be viewed but not destroyed.